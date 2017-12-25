2017 Fall All-Courier: Volleyball

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below are our picks for the 2017 Fall All-Courier Team. Fall soccer will be included in the 2017-18 Winter All-Courier Team selections. Congratulations to each player on a great fall season.

FIRST TEAM

Hitter/Middle Blocker – Mailani Manuel, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain [Courier Player of the Year]: 4A Grand Canyon region second team selection. Manuel tallied a team-best 241 kills in 86 sets played (2.8 kills per set) with a .216 hitting percentage. She added 55 service aces, 13 blocks and 138 digs.

Hitter/Middle Blocker – Madison Wood, senior, Prescott: 4A Grand Canyon region second team selection. Wood notched 131 kills in 46 sets played (2.8 kills per set) with a .176 hitting percentage. She added 23 aces, four blocks and 98 digs. Wood led Prescott to an 8-5 record in the region, including two wins over rival Bradshaw Mountain.

Hitter/Middle Blocker – Bethany Loveall, senior, Bagdad: 1A Central region second team selection.

Hitter/Middle Blocker – Jordyn Moser, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A Grand Canyon region second team selection. Moser registered 121 kills in 66 sets played (1.8 kills per set) with a .164 hitting percentage. She had 27 service aces, seven blocks and 119 digs.

Libero – Sabina Dimaano-Simmons, junior, Prescott: 4A Grand Canyon region second team selection. Dimaano-Simmons registered a team-best 188 digs in 43 sets played (12.5 digs per match), while recording 86 points in the service game with 15 aces. Her service percentage of 95.5 percent was among the Badgers’ best, and she led the Badgers in serve receives with 266 (17.7 receives per match).

Setter – Tessandra Rothfuss, junior, Prescott: 4A Grand Canyon region second team selection. Rothfuss proved a fine “quarterback” for Prescott’s attack, as she tallied a team-best 246 assists in 47 sets played (5.2 assists per set). She also led the Badgers in the service game, compiling 30 service aces and 106 total points.

HONORABLE MENTION

Hitter/Middle Blocker – Daphne Skinner, sophomore, Prescott: 4A Grand Canyon region honorable mention selection.

Libero – Kylee Tiedeman, senior, Chino Valley: 3A West region first team selection.

Libero – Cambree Swink, senior, Mayer: 1A Central region second team selection.

Setter – Saylor Ford, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A Grand Canyon region honorable mention selection.