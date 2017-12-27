Bradshaw’s Manuel leads All-Courier Team selections

EDITOR’S NOTE: Below are our picks for the 2017 Fall All-Courier Team. Fall soccer will be included in the 2017-18 Winter All-Courier Team selections. Congratulations to each player on a great fall season.

VOLLEYBALL

FIRST TEAM

Hitter/Middle Blocker – Mailani Manuel, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain [Courier Player of the Year]: 4A Grand Canyon region second team selection. Manuel tallied a team-best 241 kills in 86 sets played (2.8 kills per set) with a .216 hitting percentage. She added 55 service aces, 13 blocks and 138 digs.

Hitter/Middle Blocker – Madison Wood, senior, Prescott: 4A Grand Canyon region second team selection. Wood notched 131 kills in 46 sets played (2.8 kills per set) with a .176 hitting percentage. She added 23 aces, four blocks and 98 digs. Wood led Prescott to an 8-5 record in the region, including two wins over rival Bradshaw Mountain.

Hitter/Middle Blocker – Bethany Loveall, senior, Bagdad: 1A Central region second team selection.

Hitter/Middle Blocker – Jordyn Moser, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A Grand Canyon region second team selection. Moser registered 121 kills in 66 sets played (1.8 kills per set) with a .164 hitting percentage. She had 27 service aces, seven blocks and 119 digs.

Libero – Sabina Dimaano-Simmons, junior, Prescott: 4A Grand Canyon region second team selection. Dimaano-Simmons registered a team-best 188 digs in 43 sets played (12.5 digs per match), while recording 86 points in the service game with 15 aces. Her service percentage of 95.5 percent was among the Badgers’ best, and she led the Badgers in serve receives with 266 (17.7 receives per match).

Setter – Tessandra Rothfuss, junior, Prescott: 4A Grand Canyon region second team selection. Rothfuss proved a fine “quarterback” for Prescott’s attack, as she tallied a team-best 246 assists in 47 sets played (5.2 assists per set). She also led the Badgers in the service game, compiling 30 service aces and 106 total points.

HONORABLE MENTIONS, for Prescott Valley included:

Setter – Saylor Ford, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A Grand Canyon region honorable mention selection.

FOOTBALL

OFFENSE

FIRST TEAM

QB – Israel Loveall, senior, Bagdad [Courier Player of the Year]: 1A All-State first team selection; 1A West region first team selection; 1A and 1A West Player of the Year. In 2017, Loveall completed 166 of 268 passes for 3,479 yards (Arizona 1A single-season record) and 59 touchdowns (tying his own single-season record from 2016), and rushed for 968 yards and 13 touchdowns, both team bests. Led the 10-1 Sultans to the 2017 1A state semifinals. Loveall, Courier’s Player of the Year as a sophomore, was also the 1A Player of the Year in 2016. He compiled a 30-3 overall record as a starting QB. Loveall owns 168 state and national 8-Man records. He threw for 9,289 yards in his high school career, which is the record for Arizona 1A and the 8-Man game nationally. Loveall holds four individual AIA records, four AIA team records and two national records. In 2017, Loveall was a candidate for the Ed Hubbard Award, given to the best player overall in 1A through 6A football in Arizona.

RB – Ryan Greene, senior, Prescott: 4A All-State second team selection; Grand Canyon region Offensive Player of the Year. Greene ran for a Badgers best 1,281 yards on 152 carries, scoring 14 touchdowns and averaging 128 yards per game for 7-3 Prescott. As a receiver, Greene had 12 catches for 241 yards and a TD. He led Prescott in all-purpose yards with 1,818.

WR – Devon Olson, senior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A Grand Canyon region first team selection. Olson led the Bears in receptions with 36. In nine games, he registered 519 yards receiving and five touchdowns. He finished second in all-purpose yards for Bradshaw Mountain with 937, as he also returned kickoffs and punts.

WR – John Chaffeur, senior, Prescott: 4A Grand Canyon region second team selection. Led the Badgers in receiving with 28 catches for 434 yards and six touchdowns. Averaged 15.5 yards per reception. He finished second on the team in all-purpose yards with 893, doubling as a returner on kickoffs and punts.

OL – Owen Barton, junior, Bagdad: 1A All-State first team selection; 1A West region first team selection.

OL – Brady Finnerty, junior, Bagdad: 1A West region first team selection.

OL – Max Flores, junior, Prescott: 4A All-State second team selection; Grand Canyon region first team selection.

OL – Jared LaRue, senior, Mayer: 1A All-State second team selection; 1A West region first team selection.

HONORABLE MENTIONS, for Prescott Valley included:

WR – Bryan Price, senior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A Grand Canyon region first team selection.

DEFENSE

FIRST TEAM

DL – Owen Barton, junior, Bagdad: 1A All-State first team selection; 1A West region first team selection. Barton led the Sultans in tackles with 84, including 37 solos and a team-high 47 assists. He registered a team-best 7.6 tackles per game and a team-high 12 tackles for losses. He also led Bagdad in sacks with 14.5 for 85 yards in losses and three hurries. Barton had three fumble recoveries, a caused fumble and a blocked punt.

DL – Jared LaRue, senior, Mayer: 1A West region first team selection.

DL – Braden Tolbert, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A Grand Canyon region first team selection.

DL – Colton Sandberg, senior, Chino Valley: 3A All-State honorable mention selection; 3A West first team selection. Sandberg tallied 47 tackles, including a team-best 17 for losses. He also had a Cougars’ high six sacks for 63 yards in losses and 17 hurries to go along with two pass deflections and two fumble recoveries, both of which he forced. Sandberg also punted and occasionally kicked off for Chino Valley.

DE – Rio Delgado, senior, Bagdad: 1A All-State first team selection; 1A West region first team selection. Delgado tallied 57 tackles (26 solos, 31 assists), two of which went for losses, which was good enough for 6.3 stops per game. He also had an interception, a pass deflection and a fumble recovery.

LB – Garrett Fenderson, junior, Prescott: 4A Grand Canyon region first team selection. Fenderson finished as the Badgers’ second-leading tackler with 115 stops, including 48 solos, 67 assists and three for losses. He notched nine hurries, an interception, three pass deflections and a fumble recovery.

LB – Timmy Young, senior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A Grand Canyon region first team selection. Young made a smooth transition from quarterback to linebacker, finishing with 62 total tackles (7.8 per game; 17 solos, 45 assists) and a team-high seven for losses. He also had a sack and two interceptions.

DB – Colton Amos, junior, Prescott: 4A All-State first team selection. Amos led the Badgers in tackles with 156, including 75 solos and 81 assists. He had one tackle for loss and a pass deflection.

DB – Scott Finnerty, senior, Bagdad: 1A All-State first team selection; 1A West region first team selection. Finnerty recorded 65 tackles (44 solos, 21 assists) for 5.9 stops per contest, tied for the team lead in interceptions with four and registered five pass deflections.

DB – Dylan Wilhide, senior, Mayer: 1A All-State first team selection; 1A West region first team selection. Wilhide registered the second-most tackles for Mayer with 86 stops, including 34 solos and 52 assists. He added one hurry, two interceptions, 12 pass deflections and two caused fumbles. Wilhide punted and kicked off in spots.

SPECIAL TEAMS

FIRST TEAM

Kicker – Brandon Fischer, senior, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A Grand Canyon region first team selection. Fischer was about as efficient as they come as a place kicker, converting 30 of 31 extra points and 4 of 6 field goals with a long of 42 yards (42 total points, second most for Bradshaw Mountain). Fischer also kicked off for the Bears, booting 44 kickoffs for 2,255 total yards with a 51.3-yard average and a long of 60 yards.

Punter – Austin Clark, junior, Prescott: 4A Grand Canyon region second team selection. Clark booted 25 punts for 863 total yards (34.5-yard average) with a long of 57 yards. Eight of his punts landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

Long Snapper – Noah Shaver, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain: 4A All-State second team selection, 4A Grand Canyon region first team selection. Defensively, Shaver led the Bears in tackles with 72 (16 solos, 56 assists), strong enough for eight tackles per game, and six stops for losses. He added four sacks.

Kick Returner – Dade Herbert, junior, Mayer: 1A West region first team selection. Herbert ran back 18 kicks for 341 total yards with an average of 18.9 yards and a long of 36 yards.

GOLF

FIRST TEAM

Joey Christopherson, senior, Prescott [All-Courier Golfer of the Year]: Season average of 2.4 shots over par, shot low round of season at Prescott Country Club with a 3-under 33. Division II state tournament qualifier.

Others making first team, for Prescott Valley included:

Carson Randa, sophomore, Bradshaw Mountain

CROSS-COUNTRY

BOYS, FIRST TEAM

Matthew Bradley, senior, Prescott [Courier Runner of the Year]: Champion, 1st overall, at Division III state meet in 16 minutes, 4 seconds; Led Badgers’ boys’ team to fourth-place finish at state.

GIRLS FIRST TEAM, for Prescott Valley included:

Anna Maria Zea, junior, Bradshaw Mountain: 33rd overall at Division II state meet in 20:55.

SWIMMING

BOYS, FIRST TEAM

Harris Temple, Prescott, sophomore, sprinter [All-Courier Swimmer of the Year]: Division II state champion. Captured first individual state title in Badgers program history, winning the 100-yard freestyle in a school-record 46.92 seconds. Placed second at state in the 50 free in 21.62 seconds. Member of the Badgers boys’ 200 free relay team that placed fifth at state.

Joshua Baillie, Bradshaw Mountain, sophomore, middle/long distance: Finished 16th in the Division II state meet’s finals of the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 50.54 seconds. Baillie also placed 12th in the 500 free in 4:54.39.

Tate Bassett, Prescott, senior middle distance: Member of the Badgers boys’ 200-yard free relay team that placed fifth at the Division II state meet.

Sean Henegar, Prescott, sophomore, middle distance

Dallin Jex, Prescott, senior, middle distance: Member of the Badgers boys’ 200-yard free relay team that placed fifth at the Division II state meet.

Paul Kinach, Prescott, senior, sprinter: Member of the Badgers boys’ 200-yard free relay team that placed fifth at the Division II state meet.

GIRLS, FIRST TEAM

Renee Baillie, Bradshaw Mountain, junior, sprinter

Brea Christopherson, Prescott, senior middle distance

Lily Deakin, Prescott, sophomore, middle distance

Lacey Ingallina, Prescott, junior, middle distance

Makenzie Ingallina, Prescott, sophomore, middle distance

Trinity Lazzell, Prescott, senior, middle distance.