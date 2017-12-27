HUSD Student of the Week: Andrea

Andrea Esparza is one of our amazing second-graders at Liberty Traditional Eagles who is always willing to help her teacher and her friends.

She is attentive and enjoys learning. When Andrea notices that a student is confused, she quietly offers to help them. She also takes pride in her classroom and offers to help clean up at the end of the day.

Teachers can rely on Andrea having correct answers because she takes the time to listen and complete her work. Andrea also loves music class and quickly learns the songs and choreography for programs. Andrea’s friends like being with her because, “She is always nice and is never mean.”

Andrea is an outstanding student who tries her best in everything she does. Her teachers say they are “lucky” to have such an outstanding student like Andrea.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.