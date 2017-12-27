Local Sports in Brief: 9 HUSD wrestlers take home medals from Camp Verde dual

The Humboldt Unified School District middle school wrestling team participated in a seven-team dual at Camp Verde on Nov. 30, with nine grapplers taking home medals after placing in the top three of their weight class. From Bradshaw Mountain Middle School, Tony Walters (98 lbs), Tyler Dilcher (142 lbs) and Brandon Millard (167 lbs) all took home gold. Caleb Hill (118 lbs) of Glassford Hill Middle School took home a gold, while teammate Nick Foshee (142 lbs) nabbed a silver medal. Sixth grader Jordan Kelly of Coyote Springs Elementary finished 2nd overall in his 104-pound weightclass. Sixteen wrestlers in total competed in Camp Verde.

4 Bradshaw Mountain volleyball players named to All-Academic first team

Based on nominations from coaches and members of the Arizona high school volleyball community, four Bradshaw Mountain volleyball players were selected first team All-Academic award recipients by sports360az.com. Courtnie Cobb (4.37 weighted GPA), Jordyn Moser (4.33), McKeil Clifford (4.33) and Reillie Smith (4.29) all received first-team honors. Mailani Manuel, an All-Courier volleyball Player of the Year, was awarded an honorable mention with a 3.5 weighted GPA, as was Nikala Calia (3.81) and Peyton Bradshaw (4.0). More than 50 players were named on the list, 16 of which were first-team honorees.

American Ninja Warrior Experience set for Feb. 10-11 in Phoenix

From NBC’s Emmy-Award-nominated series, the new American Ninja Warrior Experience is a touring obstacle course that will make a stop in Phoenix on Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 10 and 11. The experience opens up the course to all that want to give it their best shot, or just want to watch the action in person. The even offers adult, amateur and youth courses where participants can both get on the obstacles and be coached by some of the best American Ninja Warriors. There’s also a top ninja competition, allowing fans to watch some of the best at work. For more information, or to purchase tickets, log online to anwexperience.com.