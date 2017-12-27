New Head Start Center offers full-day care

All three Head Start facilities in Prescott Valley are filled to capacity with waiting lists — even the most recently opened Center at 8623 Spouse.

The Nye Child and Family Development Center serves children ages 3 to 5 with full-day care from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. It opened in late November with a ribbon-cutting ceremony taking place Dec. 8.

“This is new considering in the past we have only provided half-day care. So this service is huge for the families in the community,” said Michael Minick, the center’s director.

Head Start is a federally funded program that provides services at no cost to the families who qualify based on income. Head Start is a lot more than handouts, Minick is quick to point out.

Prescott Valley, with its population growth in families, has three Head Start centers. The Early Childhood Head Start on Tani Road cares for children ages 0 to 3, with many first-time parents. It provides full-day care for babies and toddlers.

The half-day program on Panther Avenue near Glassford Hill Middle School continues to serve about 51 children ages 3 to 5. The newest center has 18 children enrolled.

In addition, there is a home-based program where early childhood teachers visit with children and parents in the home and provide educational activities. This can include lesson planning for specific activities around the household environment, and goal setting with parents. The family advocate is available to locate needed services and help set up appointments.

The youngsters at the Nye Child and Family Development Center receive a preschool education and are served breakfast, lunch and snack through the Humboldt Unified School District Food and Nutrition Department. Parents are invited to eat meals with the children, Minick said.

Also, if a family loses their insurance, Head Start covers dental and doctor visits.

“We also work with local charities that provide clothes, food and blankets to the families,” he said. “Our employees are half preschool teacher and half social worker.”

Family Nights at the Center, held throughout the year, offer parents and children information on kindergarten readiness skills, nutrition, literacy and number activities.

The building is named after Prescott Valley Councilwoman Lora Lee Nye.

“She has been a big help with our organization; she has helped us in getting our buildings. She is a big supporter of Head Start,” Minick said.

The biggest request on Minick’s Wish List is for more books. A town librarian comes to the center twice a month and reads to the children, but you can never have too many books.

He has to be careful about accepting toys, however, because they must come with a guarantee of no toxins used in or on them. But with books, he has to reject only those with religious content. Everything else is welcomed with open arms.

For more information, email Minick at prescottvalley@nacog.org.