One Man’s Rant: Dear God, give me strength

An early winter’s prayer: Dear God, I know you have a lot on your plate, but when you have the time, I ask for your protection. These are dangerous times. I ask for your protection against my enemies and, yes, against selected friends. As you know, I am only a humble human who is trying to survive from day to day. In Jesus’ name, amen.

I thought the unfortunate personal experience I’m about to relate to you was put to bed a long time ago. But, alas, life is unpredictable — and so are certain “acquaintances.” It all started when I wrote a critically acclaimed March 24, 2014 column for the Chino Valley Review advising folks of the many disadvantages of Brussels sprouts.

My motives were purely altruistic, of course. I clearly confirmed that Brussels sprouts have no place in today’s America and should never have been invented in the first place. I offered irrefutable documentation to that effect completely aside from the fact that Brussels sprouts taste terrible.

Close to last Christmas a certain “friend” gave me what I thought was a thoughtful present which appeared to be a chocolate-covered candy of some sort. I trustingly bit into one only to find a Brussels sprout festering immediately below the chocolate veneer. Needless to say, I simultaneously spit the offending material out and reassessed my relationship with this fellow — and his wife who provided the iniquitous kitchen support for his sinister ruse.

This Christmas I assumed that their villainous incivility was at last buried. So much for my naivete. Last week our front doorbell rang. Doug and Maryland were standing on the porch with an unidentified, covered plant in hand and with a Cheshire cat grin plastered across their faces. I should have closed the door, but I invited them in since I had regained much of my faith in the goodness of mankind by then. That faith turned out to be a bad investment. Several minutes later the two proudly unveiled the plant they had brought to reveal a small Rosemary bush shaped like a Christmas tree, but festooned not with appropriate Christmas ornaments, but with … Brussels sprouts.

Somewhere, Americans are celebrating Christmas as their favorite holiday of the year. They are joyously exchanging gifts to symbolize the gifts of the Magi at the manger in Bethlehem 2,000 years ago. They take advantage of this special time to revitalize friendships and to enjoy the fellowship of neighbors and family. Not so in Chino Valley, Arizona.

I didn’t think I’d have to relitigate the issue, but most people hate Brussels sprouts. According to a study by Virgin Trains, 62 percent of people have a negative opinion of the miniature cabbages. I have never heard of Virgin Trains, but I’m sure it is a research firm of the highest order.

Furthermore, a 2011 study conducted by Cornwall College in England explains why so many folks don’t like Brussels sprouts. Seems there’s a chemical in the little buggers that tastes bitter to folks who have a variation of a certain gene.

Well, that nails it! What more scientific data do we need? Brussels sprouts are out!

It is my duty to alert citizens that people such as Doug and Maryland live among us. I’ve known them for years, but even I don’t know the depths of their gustatory depravity — they may also like cauliflower, asparagus and broccoli!

