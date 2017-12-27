People & Places: Poland Junction home lights up the neighborhood

You can see the lights in Poland Junction from a distance. More than 200,000 make up a holiday display that outshines any others in the area.

Brian and Summer Walker’s home and yard on Country Drive included a tent where Brian offered a Santa Claus experience for youngsters on Friday and Saturday nights. (At press time, it was not clear he would continue this New Year’s weekend.)

Santa’s beard may not be real, although Brian said he did try to grow it out last year. His mustache, however, is the real McCoy — it’s just not white yet.

“But it’s getting there,” he said, adding that they hand out candy canes and little gifts for boys and girls for Christmas.

This is the third year the Walkers have put up lights now covering one-half to three-quarters of an acre. Eleven 15-feet-by-15-feet arches decorated in red, white and blue lights approach the driveway. The 50-foot pine tree has lights running up to the top, as does a 40-foot cross.

Thirty-five blowups grace the property and include Frosty, Santa Clauses, Mickeys and Minnies, dragons, elves, and characters from the Peanuts cartoon.

Brian acknowledges his electricity bill goes up during the holiday season, but makes it clear he does not seek donations.

“Our payment is the joy and happiness we put on people’s faces,” he said.

He has 27 long homemade strands of icicles, and has built a 12-foot tall tree. Net lighting brightens up the front of the house. The light display grows every year, he added.