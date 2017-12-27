Prescott Valley in Brief: Free Christmas tree disposal for Prescott Valley residents

Free Christmas tree disposal for Prescott Valley residents

The Town of Prescott Valley offers residents the opportunity to recycle their cut Christmas trees after the holiday season. The PV Parks and Recreation Department is accepting cut trees to be placed into its specialty dumpster located in the south parking lot in Mountain Valley Park off of East Nace Lane.

The town asks that residents remove all nails, stands, lights and decorations from their trees before placing them into the bin. Artificial trees, wreathes, yard debris and household waste are not permitted. Christmas tree disposal hours will be dawn to 10 p.m. daily until Friday, Jan. 5. This service is free to all Prescott Valley residents.

‘I (LOVE) PV’ poster contest underway

A free community art contest celebrating the 40th anniversary of the Town of Prescott Valley, sponsored by the Arts and Culture Commission.

Any individual or group who resides within the Town of Prescott Valley may enter. The top 10 entries from each division will be displayed in the Prescott Valley Public Library throughout the month of February and will be recognized for their achievement at a scheduled Town Council meeting.

The top three (3) entries from each division will be awarded art supply gift cards. All posters must be of original art and become the property of the Town of Prescott Valley.

Entry deadline is Friday, Jan. 12. For questions, please contact the Arts & Culture Coordinator, Hope Hooper, at 928-759-3108.

HUSD parent workshops slated

Humboldt Unified School District is offering several parenting classes in January.

• Growth and Development of Boys, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18 and Thursday, Jan. 25 at Lake Valley Elementary School Library, 3900 N. Starlight Drive. Free childcare is available on-site.

Growth and Development teaches basic hygiene, including the use of hygiene products. It also includes separate videos teaching boys’ body parts and functions to boys, and girls’ body parts and functions to girls. Middle school aged students will be presented with both the boy and girl sections during this workshop. Parents are encouraged to bring their students.

• Parenting Children with Anger Issues, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 23 at Mountain View Elementary Library, 8601 E. Loos Drive.

This workshop will identify the purpose of anger, how it turns into a detriment rather than a benefit and specific techniques to redirect anger into more productive and safe expressions. Parents, teachers and guardians are encouraged to bring short examples of situations they are dealing with, in order to discuss and address real life examples. Free childcare is available for all 3 classes.

RSVP for all classes to Kelly Lee at 928-759-5109 or Kelly.lee@humboldtunified.com.

These workshops and classes are free of charge and sponsored by HUSD and MatForce.

Fad diets topic of Jan. 18 talk

Popular or fad diets are quick fixes for long-term weight and nutrition problems. Although they can lead to short-term weight loss, fad diets lack the essential components for successful long-term weight changes. Join Mary Treasure, registered dietetic technician at Yavapai Regional Medical Center, as she reviews several popular fad diets and the proven ways to have long-term success!

Noon to 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, Prescott Valley Public Library, Crystal Room, 7401 E. Civic Circle, Prescott Valley.

Call 928-708-4636 to register. For more information call 928-759-3040. This is a free event.

D-H Library Friends book sale underway

Just in time for Christmas the Dewey-Humboldt Friends of the Library are selling exceptional gift quality books for only 50 cents to a dollar! Check them out on Thursdays from 1 to 5 p.m. or call 928-632-5049 for additional hours. The library is located at 12980 Prescott St., Dewey-Humboldt



‘Hellraising’ lecture Jan. 19

“Hellraising, Heroic and Hidden Women of the Old West,” will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, in the Prescott Valley Public Library’s auditorium, 7401 E. Civic Circle.

One of Arizona’s most honored and respected journalists, Jana Bommersbach, will take you on a verbal tour discussing some of the amazing women who came to the West in 1800s. Meeting these women, such as Donaldina Cameron, Biddy Mason, Sharlot Hall, and Pearl Hart, you will never think of the Old West the same again!

This is a free event and registration is not required. For more information, call 928-759-3040.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild talks Jan. 8-9

On Monday, Jan. 8, the Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild will host Swan Sheridan, from Vail, Arizona. She is a Tucson teacher of appliqué, hand quilting, etc. and is a designer of patterns. Swan will give a lecture on Lone Stars: A Galaxy of Quilts.

The meeting begins at 7 p.m. and will be held at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look/Loos off Glassford), Prescott Valley. It is free and there will be free refreshments. For information, contact Karen at 928-830-2565.

At 9:30 a.m., Tuesday, Jan. 9, Swan will teach a class on “Threadscapes” Sonoran Glow. The class will be held at Mingus View Presbyterian Church, 8340 E. Leigh Dr., Prescott Valley. For more information on the class, call Sue at 415-271-5740.

Money Fitness talk is Jan. 9

Make 2018 the year that you get financially fit! The Prescott Valley Public Library is offering a six-session Money Fitness class starting on Jan 9.

This class will meet the second Tuesday of the month from 6 to 7 p.m. through June. Topics scheduled:

• January – Creating a Budget

• February – Putting Your Budget to Work for You

• March – Debt & Credit: Friend or Foe?

• April – I’m Planning for ...

• May – Retirement: What’s Your Number?

• June – Now What?

Seating is limited so please RSVP to Carol at 928-759-6193.

The first talk is from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 9, in the PC Lab, second floor of the Prescott Valley Public Library.

Town looking for volunteers

Municipal Property Corporation Board of Directors

This is a volunteer position appointed by the Town Council. The MPC facilitates financing of selected capital projects for the town. Related experience is desirable. Preference will be given to those applicants who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits, but applicants living outside the town limits will also be considered.

Arts and Culture Commission

This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications for all of these are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center, 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the positions are filled.

Let’s talk PV budget at open houses

Ask town staff how the Prescott Valley council spends taxpayers dollars at any one of the upcoming open houses that take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the following dates and places:

• Wednesday, Jan. 3, at Prescott Valley Public Library, third floor Crystal Room.

• Wednesday, Jan. 10, at StoneRidge Community Center, 1300 N. StoneRidge Drive.

• Tuesday, Jan. 16, at Pronghorn Ranch Clubhouse, 7051 N. Antelope Meadows Drive.

Staff will be available to answer budget questions and concerns. No formal presentations are given; you can come and go any time.

Representatives from PV Volunteer Central also are available to discuss possible opportunities to find a perfect fit for residents to volunteer.

For more information about the open houses, call 928-759-3100.

Federal employment workshop in January

The Prescott Valley Public Library will be partnering with the Northern Arizona VA Healthcare System to host a “Federal Employment Workshop.” This workshop is designed to help veterans navigate USAJOBS and “How to apply for Federal Employment.”

This is a two-part program, with the first part covering “translating military service to civilian employment.” Forms will be provided along with instructions and what documentation is needed for federal employment. The second part of the federal employment workshop will provide one on one assistance. There will be two Vocational Rehabilitation Specialists to assist veterans.

This will take place in the Glassford Hill Room from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 18, and 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25. Space is limited and registration is required. Please register online at pvlib.net, Federal Employment Workshop. You must attend first class in order to attend second class.

For more information, call 928-759-6196.

Public Library book club meets Jan. 18

The PVPL Book Club will be starting 2018 by reading and discussing “The Nest” a novel by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney. The group will meet each month on the third Thursday at 10:30 a.m.



If you’re looking for a book club to join, check us out on Jan. 18, in the Glassford Hill Room. Book clubs prove that books bring people together and the New Year is a perfect time to join our book club.

The following books will be discussed:

• Jan. 18 — The Nest by Cynthia D’Aprix Sweeney

• Feb. 15 — Swing Time by Zadie Smith

• March 15 — The Light Between Oceans by M. Stedman

• April 19 — Small Great Things by Jodie Picoult

Next Monday night movie Jan. 22

The next Monday night movie will be “Nights in Rodanthe” (PG-13).

An unhappily married woman retreats to an inn on the North Carolina coast, where she meets a doctor who’s struggling with his own crisis of conscience. Based on Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling novel.

Runtime - 97 minutes. Cast: Diane Lane, Richard Gere, Christopher Meloni, Viola Davis, Scott Glenn.

It will show at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 22, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Auditorium. Call 928-759-3040.

PV library coffee, conversation Jan. 26

Graham Chapman of Monty Python once said, “You see, I don’t believe that libraries should be drab places where people sit in silence; that has been the main reason for our policy of employing wild animals as librarians.”



If you’d like to find out more about how your local library functions, or just meet some wild animals, come to our first monthly “Coffee and Conversation with the Librarians and (new) Director” at the Prescott Valley Public Library on Friday, Jan. 26, from 9-10 a.m. in the Crystal Room of the Library.

You may be surprised to learn that they don’t just sit and read all day. Monthly “Coffee and Conversation with the Librarians and Director” will be held on the fourth Friday of the month from 9-10 a.m.

For more information, call 928-759-3040.

AARP Smart Driver Class set for Jan. 8

New Year’s Resolution: Start 1918 by being a Smart Driver and attending a course developed to help drivers 50 years and older to improve their skills and to be safer drivers longer.

The research-based ‘AARP Smart Driver’ instructional class covers age-related physical changes, rules of the road and local driving problems. Many insurance companies offer a discount for completion of this class.

The class will be hosted by Findlay Auto Group and will be held on Jan. 9. Please register by calling the instructor, Ken, at 928-771-8350, as space is limited.

Live ‘Price is Right’ is Jan. 19

The suspense of live competition. The thrill of the showcase. The drama of guessing the actual retail price without going over. It all comes together at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 19, when Yavapai College Performing Arts Center presents The Price is Right Live.

The Price Is Right Live™ is the hit interactive stage show that gives eligible individuals the chance to “Come On Down” and play classic games from television’s longest-running and most popular game show. Contestants can win cash, appliances, vacations and possibly even a new car by playing favorites like Plinko, Cliffhangers, The Big Wheel, and the fabulous Showcase!



Playing to near sold out audiences for more than 10 years, The Price Is Right Live has given away over $12 million in cash and prizes to lucky audience members all across North America.

Produced by FremantleMedia North America and licensed by FremantleMedia, The Price is Right is the longest-running game show in television history and loved by generations of viewers. This on-stage traveling version gives fans the chance to experience the same fun and winning excitement up close and in-person.

Tickets for The Price is Right Live start at $29. For reservations or more information, please contact the YCPAC Box Office, 1100 E. Sheldon Street, Prescott, between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, or call 928-776-2000 (or 877-928-4253 toll free) or visit www.ycpac.com.