Prescott Valley New Year’s Eve event

Two 5-minute fireworks shows are scheduled to take place on New Year’s Eve, Sunday, Dec. 31, in the Prescott Valley Event Center parking lot.

From 7 to 8:30 p.m., the Town of Prescott Valley also celebrates the 40th anniversary of Prescott Valley with a free family-friendly event that features a meet-and-greet with members of the Prescott Valley Police Department and Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority. Climb up on vintage and modern fire trucks or inside police equipment for photo opportunities.

Hot cocoa, s’mores, cookies, outdoor games, and a bonfire will keep everyone busy, warm and happy.

Three ice skating sessions inside the Event Center begin at 1 p.m. and continue until 8 p.m.

The onsite event wraps up at 8:30 p.m. with a 5-minute fireworks show. The encore show takes place at midnight in celebration of the New Year.

