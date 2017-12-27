PV police investigate sexual abuse report

A 15-year-old girl reported sexual abuse by an unknown assailant on Monday, Dec. 18, near the Prescott Valley library, said police spokesman Jerry Ferguson.

The victim reported that, between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m., she was walking between the library and civic center at 7501 E. Civic Circle when a man grabbed her from behind, placed his hand over her mouth, and said, “Be quiet. If you make a sound I will hurt you,” Ferguson related on Dec. 21. The man then placed an unopened pocket knife on her leg and said if she screamed, he would use it.

The girl told police that he touched her all over her body, Ferguson said, and then told her to close her eyes and count to 60 while he ran. The suspect said he had a friend with a gun in the bushes who would shoot her if she disobeyed.

The suspect ran away.

The victim was unable to identify the man except to say he had a deep voice. She saw no one when she opened her eyes, Ferguson said.

Police are asking anyone who might have seen anything or have any information to call Prescott Valley Police Det. Watson at 928-772-5135.