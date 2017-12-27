PVPD sends cards, patch to young boy they’ve never met

Kathy Price, a records tech with the Prescott Valley Police Department hired three months ago, has found solace in the response the PVPD has given to her and her 15-year-old grandson who lives in South Carolina.

The teen, Michael Mugrage, received a surprise diagnosis Nov. 6 of rhabdomyosarcoma after an average school day when he arrived home complaining of difficulty breathing. An emergency room visit turned into a 10-day stay at the Children’s Cancer Center in Savannah, Georgia, about 60 miles from his home in Bluffton, South Carolina.

Four days after being admitted, Michael began chemotherapy for this rare, aggressive form of cancer. A tumor in his chest cavity had caused the collapse of one of his lungs and had pushed his heart to the other side of his chest. Doctors also found cancer in his brain and bone marrow. He will undergo more chemotherapy, radiation and surgery in the next 54 weeks.

“He’s been an inspiration to so many people,” his grandmother said.

One of Michael’s favorite classes at May River High School is Criminal Justice, and he had forged a friendship with the school’s resource officer. This past week, the school held a fundraising event at which the wrestling coach, the principal and the female resource officer all had their heads shaved in support of Michael’s treatment.

Several other sources of encouragement have come from Michael’s favorite football team, the 49ers. Price said she sent an email to the team just before Thanksgiving and got an immediate response.

“They recognized Michael as a devoted fan. They’ve given him a signed football, jersey, jacket and gloves. The whole team is rooting for him,” she said.

In addition, the San Francisco Police Department sent a patch, and the Carolina Panthers sent a jersey. An anonymous donor gave Michael a football card collection dating to the 1970s.

On Dec. 22, the Prescott Police Department, at which Michael’s grandfather has worked for 12 years, donated a department patch and a SWAT sweatshirt.

“As for PVPD, we have been fully supportive of Kathy and her family concerns,” said Jerry Ferguson, public information officer. “As chaplain of the police department, I am regularly sending encouraging resources to Michael, and there have been several officers’ signatures on ‘Get Well/Thinking of You’ cards that have been sent to Michael.”

Price said when she calls her grandson, they talk about Monday Night Football and the 49ers. She knows, if she asks, that Michael would answer any questions she has about his cancer. But she doesn’t ask.

“Michael expects to live a long and healthy life. He’s a fighter,” she said, fighting back tears.

“I will share Michael’s story with the world as it is a true, living, breathing example of human caring and a testament of faith. This is a story my family could never have anticipated, much less prepared for.”

Those wishing to send Michael a card, can mail it to: Michael Mugrage, Savannah University Medical Center, 4700 Waters Ave., Savannah, GA 31404.