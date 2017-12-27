Teacher of the Month: Michael Ingerson

Humboldt Elementary is proud to select Michael Ingerson as the Teacher of the Month. Mr. Ingerson is someone who has shown that having a positive impact on children is not confined to the four walls of a classroom.

Michael, along with his co-sponsor, helps our Pandas realize the importance of student leadership and character as he guides our Student Council through the student government process.

Michael has also given our Character Counts program a new spark by having student council perform skits at our Spirit and Pride assemblies.

Michael is a member of our leadership team and has offered his collaborative spirit to leadership when working on goals for our school.

Michael also sits on School Site Council, HUSD’s Math Cadre and Meet and Confer committee.

And, he serves as a Google trainer for onsite professional development and is part of the school district’s Technology Committee.

As if all of this is not testament enough to his exceptional dedication, he has accomplished all of this while working on completing his educational administration degree program.

Information provided by Humboldt Unified School District.