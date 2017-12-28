26-year-old man killed in rollover near Kirkland

A Kirkland man was killed Friday, Dec. 22, when his pickup truck rolled over on Wagner Road outside of Kirkland, according to Yavapai County Sheriff’s spokesman Dwight D’Evelyn.

At about 7:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to milepost 7 for the single-vehicle crash. The caller was a woman who came upon the scene some time after it had occurred.

Aaron Segura, 26, of Kirkland, was pronounced dead at the scene.

D’Evelyn said deputies believe he was headed south on Wagner Road toward Walnut Grove when the truck, which was speeding, went onto the shoulder. At that point, D’Evelyn said, Segura over-corrected and the truck rolled several times.

“Deputies did find alcoholic beverages in the pickup and also detected the odor on alcohol on Segura’s person,” D’Evelyn said, which means impairment could have been a factor in the crash.

There’s been no determination as to whether Segura was wearing a seatbelt. Further details were unavailable.