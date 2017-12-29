Preps: Casteel edges Bradshaw Mountain in boys soccer

Coming off an 11-day break for the holidays Wednesday afternoon, Bradshaw Mountain’s boys soccer team started sluggishly against Casteel and didn’t fully recover, opening the Independence Winter Soccer Tournament with a 3-2 loss.

At Independence High School in Glendale, the 3A Colts improved their record to 6-1 overall, while the 4A Bears returned to .500 at 5-5.

Bradshaw Mountain trailed Casteel 2-0 at halftime before rallying to tie it up at 2-2 early in the second half on goals from Brandon Fischer and Jovany de los Santos.

However, Casteel’s best striker would subsequently tally the eventual game-winning goal. Bears coach Bruce Giles credited his keeper, Christian Lugo, with making an “incredible save” in the match, despite the setback.

UP NEXT

Bradshaw Mountain continues on in the Independence tournament when the Bears battle Alhambra at 7 tonight in Glendale.

They will face Trevor Browne at 7 p.m. Friday. Both are tough 6A foes.

Casteel faces Glendale High School at 11 a.m. today, and then clashes with host Independence at 11 a.m. Friday.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) will release its first power-point rankings for the 2017-18 boys soccer season on Thursday, Jan. 4, on its azpreps365.com website.

