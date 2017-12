The Bradshaw Mountain girls' basketball team started the annual Lady Badgers Winter Classic with two wins Friday, Dec. 29, in Prescott.

The Bears claimed a 45-33 victory over Mingus in game one of Friday's doubleheader, then beat rival Prescott 38-33 in the nightcap.

Bradshaw Mountain is scheduled to play in the tournament semifinals 3:30 p.m. Saturday in Prescott. The Bears' opponent was not determined at press time.