Update: Doug Cook holds 1-game lead in Courier Bowl Challenge

Courier Bowl Challenge picks for Saturday, Dec. 30, 2017. (Courier Graphic)

By Courier Sports

  • Originally Published: December 29, 2017 11:45 p.m.

    Courier Bowl Challenge games through Friday, Dec. 29, 2017. (Courier Graphic)

    Sports reporter Doug Cook holds a one-game lead over second-place news editor Ken Sain in the 2017 Courier Bowl Challenge through Friday's games.

    Cook, last year's Courier Bowl Challenge winner, sits at 21-10 overall, while Sain is close behind at 20-11.

    Sports editor Brian M. Bergner Jr. and senior editor Tim Wiederaenders are four games back of Cook at 17-14 overall.

