Big Bug News briefs, Feb. 1, 2017

Special events

Craft Day — starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 (last Friday of each month) at the Community Center will be craft day. Projects range from making decorations for the next event to making individual items for your home, or ornaments for the junction tree. Please, age 10 and older due to the use of hot glue guns and scissors.

Chili Cook Off will be Feb 4. Fire Department, Sheriff’s Office VIP’s, and Family Med are vying for the trophy. Larger cups this year. You will get three tickets for 4 oz. cups to try each of the three entries. There will be cornbread and toppings available.



Sweetheart Bingo — Feb. 14, Valentine’s Day. Special photo op with backgrounds available and valentine snacks and gifts available at bingo starting at 5 p.m.

Formal Night - Tuesday Planners are thinking of having a formal dance at the Center on March 4. This will give everyone a chance to dress up in their finest. This would be a “first” for the neighborhood and help is desperately needed, so please come to the Tuesday Planner’s meeting at 9 a.m. to give your ideas and possibly your help. Also you view on whether you think the neighborhood would like the formal dance or prefer the causal dances as in the past.

Weekly events

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meed at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7:00 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

Monthly events

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 South Highway 69.



American Legion meets on the 3rd Friday of the month at 1:00 p.m. in the Conference Room at the 50s Backseat Diner, 19780 Hitching Post Way. Call Caroline at 928-632-7819 for more information or to join.

