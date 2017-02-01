First elected mayor of Prescott Valley dies

As a lifelong member of the Elks Lodge, Moose Lodge, Masons and Shriners and a longtime member of the Prescott Valley Plainsmen, former Prescott Valley Mayor Phil Beeson was always civic-minded, said daughter Lois Brigham. He even ran for state senate once, she said.

“His mother, I believe, was a devout Democrat and was in all the Democratic women’s things throughout all her life. Dad was a stout Republican conservative,” Brigham said. “He said he was the first elected mayor.”

Beeson, who was the mayor of Prescott Valley from 1985 to 1987, died on Friday, Jan. 20, at the age of 85.

An Eagle Scout and a Boy Scout commissioner for eight decades, taking various troops from around the country to the Grand Canyon, Beeson always wanted to retire in Arizona, Brigham said. Beeson had lived in Prescott Valley since 1978.

“He just loved the Grand Canyon … he always thought near Flagstaff, but when he found a job offer in US Motors, he moved here,” she said.

Records from the Prescott Valley Historical Society show that during his first year as mayor, Beeson saw the resignations of multiple council members and the town manager as well as the town council recommending Central Yavapai Fire District for ambulance status.

Alongside being the mayor, Beeson did a lot of volunteer work, Brigham said, noting he played the part of Santa Claus at Frontier Village.

“His last wife of 20 years, she passed 10 years ago, she used to sew up a bunch of clothes and outfits and she’d be Santa’s helper and Mrs. Claus,” she said. “They were all over the place.”

Beeson leaves behind three daughters of his five children: Brigham and her husband Kevin; Laura Beeson-Davis and her husband Dave; and Lynne Beeson. He also leaves four grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.