Former Bears’ standout named 'Player to Watch' in NAIA

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Ever since he was little playing T-Ball, former Bradshaw Mountain High School student Dallas Riggs said he was really into baseball.

“I just really got into it, my dad was my coach in T-Ball and Little League,” he said. “I just loved the game from there on out.”

Studying at Lourdes University in Sylvania, Ohio, Riggs has been named an NAIA Player to Watch by “Collegiate Baseball Newspaper,” an Arizona-based publication. Nominees for the recognition are selected by coaches or the school’s sports information director, said editor and publisher Lou Pavlovich Jr.

Riggs is a great leader on the Lourdes University Gray Wolves and had a great season last year, said head baseball coach Jeremy Snow, noting he wishes he had 20 more players like Riggs on the team. Riggs’ defense was second to none in the conference last year and he finished near the top in the voting for the Gold Glove, he said.

“He had a great season for us and there’s tons of potential left in him,” Snow said.

Currently in his junior year, Riggs said he went to a Mesa Community College for his freshman year and played for its team, which was nationally ranked No. 1 that year. He may not have gotten a lot of playing time as a freshman, but he did learn a lot of things about the outfield, he said, stating that it allowed him to show off his stuff when he got to Lourdes.

Upon finding out that he was chosen as an NAIA Player to Watch, Riggs said he thought it was great and that he had a lot to work up to for this season.

“We’ve just been practicing every day,” he said, commenting that the team does weight lifting at 7 a.m., practices from 1 to 4 p.m. and has batting practice at night.

The Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference, of which Lourdes University is a member, started the season last fall, Snow said. It was a new idea to try and beat some of the weather and cut down on missing class, he said.

Currently, Riggs is leading the Gray Wolves with a .320 batting average, has batted a double and already has three Runs Batted In, Snow said.

“He got off to a good start in the fall and defensively picked right up from where we left off last year,” he said.

