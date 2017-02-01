HUSD Student of the week, Feb. 1, 2017

Chase Jacobs is Coyote Springs Elementary School’s Student of the Week. Chase is always a respectful young man who is engaged in his learning. He is friendly, helpful, and has a passion for learning. He is a role model for the PAWS characteristics, as well as of Stephen Covey’s “8 Habits”. He “puts first things first” and is a proactive student. He is a true collaborator with his peers, ensuring that they understand the concepts relevant to the lesson/activity and that all group members are involved and feel valued in their contributions. Chase greets his teacher, Mrs. Niece, with a hearty “Buenos dias, Maestra Niece”, and this cheery demeanor continues through the day. Chase helps to make the classroom a productive, positive place of learning through his exemplary choices in both the academic and behavioral realms. Great job, Chase!