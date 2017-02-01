HUSD Student of the week, Feb. 1, 2017

Chase Jacobs is the Humboldt Unified School District student of the week.

Chase Jacobs is the Humboldt Unified School District student of the week.

  • Originally Published: February 1, 2017 3:20 a.m.

    • Chase Jacobs is Coyote Springs Elementary School’s Student of the Week. Chase is always a respectful young man who is engaged in his learning. He is friendly, helpful, and has a passion for learning. He is a role model for the PAWS characteristics, as well as of Stephen Covey’s “8 Habits”. He “puts first things first” and is a proactive student. He is a true collaborator with his peers, ensuring that they understand the concepts relevant to the lesson/activity and that all group members are involved and feel valued in their contributions. Chase greets his teacher, Mrs. Niece, with a hearty “Buenos dias, Maestra Niece”, and this cheery demeanor continues through the day. Chase helps to make the classroom a productive, positive place of learning through his exemplary choices in both the academic and behavioral realms. Great job, Chase!

    More like this story




    MOST READ