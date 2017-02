Gertrude “May” Tow of Prescott Valley, Arizona, passed away on January 21, 2017 in Prescott Valley, Arizona. May was born on October 23, 1924 in Butte, Montana. A Memorial will be held on February 4, 2017 at 12:00 p.m. at the Odd Fellows Lodge, located at 8690 East Loos Drive, Prescott Valley, Arizona. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory. Sign the online guestbook at www.ruffnerwakelin.com.