People & Places: Library plans Grand Canyon program

As a geologist who has been involved with the Grand Canyon for 41 years, Wayne Ranney said he came to Arizona on a two-week vacation in 1975 and never left.

“What drew me to it is the concept of deep geologic time and that concept is much bigger than humanity,” Ranney said. “I was just amazed by the idea that the earth has a history that can be read in rocks. Even though there was nobody around to write down the history of the earth, its history is recorded in rocks.”

Ranney will be at the Prescott Valley Public Library from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, for an AZ Speaks presentation titled “Smitten By Stone: How We Came to Love the Grand Canyon.” A retired professor of geology with a lifelong interest in the natural and earth sciences, Ranney specializes in making the story of earth come alive for the audience.

Ranney said what probably initiated his first impression of the Grand Canyon was the train ride at Disneyland which takes passengers on a trip through the Grand Canyon and back in time to the primeval world.

A notable aspect about the Grand Canyon is that any environment that exists on planet earth today has existed in the Grand Canyon at some point in the past, Ranney said, noting people usually think of tropical beaches when pressed to think of an existing environment. Using the idea of a rainforest, Ranney said there were rainforests at the Grand Canyon about 300 million years ago with fossils of ferns, dragonflies and other insects to provide knowledge of that history.

When people hear the story, most of them feel a deep connection to it, he said, mentioning people will learn something about the place in which they live and will walk away with a feeling of gratification and self-satisfaction.”

“It’s very gratifying to talk about something where people respond positively to it. It’s not a story about people getting killed, it’s not a story about a drug deal gone bad, it’s not a story about nuclear bombs. It’s a story about the earth and people love it,” he said.