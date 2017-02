Prescott Valley births, Feb. 1, 2017

Julian Anthony Gonzalez, a 7 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Tuesday, Jan. 24, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Juana and Carlos Gonzalez of Prescott Valley.

Carliah Marie Hayden, a 7 lb., 15 oz., girl, was born Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jerri Viliborghi and Nathen Hayden of Mayer.

Samuel William Martin, a 7 lb., 9 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Lauren and Jeremy Martin of Dewey.

Anthony De Jesus Quirino, a 7 lb., 1 oz., boy, was born Monday, Nov. 28, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Amanda and Felipe Quirino of Dewey.

Andrik Lane Richie, an 8 lb., 4 oz., boy, was born Friday, Jan. 6, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Tara and Trevor Richie of Prescott Valley.

Ryland Ralph Rodarte, a 7 lb., 6 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Nov. 24, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Amanda and Derrick Rodarte of Prescott Valley.

Samantha Jane Walters, a 6 lb.,7 oz., girl, was born Friday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Jeannette Walters of Prescott Valley.

Easton Leigh Warta, an 8 lb., 6 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Amanda and Zachary Warta of Dewey.

Ezra Alec Rodriguez, an 8 lb., 7 oz., boy, was born Thursday, Dec.r 22, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Miranda Gilligan and Ronnie Rodriguez of Prescott Valley. (no photo)

Victor Manuel Velazquez Quriroz, a 7 lb., 9 oz.,boy, was born Monday, Jan. 2, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Marcela Quiroz Barajas and Victor Velazquez Carrillo of Humboldt. (no photo)