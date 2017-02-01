Prescott Valley Police report, Feb. 1, 2017

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 26 through Jan. 17. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

Assault, Highway 69

Injury accident, Horseshoe Lane

Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Stolen vehicle, Saratoga Drive

Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Civic Circle

Burglary, Lakeshore Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Assault, Civic Circle

Assault, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Spouse Drive

Burglary, Civic Circle

Assault, Highway 69

Theft, Clear Sky Court

Harassment, Civic Circle

Fraud, Civic Circle

Disorderly, Spouse Drive

Burglary, Tani Road

Fraud, Civic Circle

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Assault, Civic Circle

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Disorderly, Music Mountain Lane

Non-injury accident, Sundog Ranch Road

Theft, Civic Circle

Domestic, Tracy Drive

Criminal damage, Sundog Ranch Road

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Assault, Civic Circle

Burglary, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Theft, Highway 69

Non-injury accident, Highway 69

Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Fight, Spouse Drive

Burglary, Corrine Drive

Disorderly, Florentine Road

Injury accident, Highway 69