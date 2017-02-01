Prescott Valley Police report, Feb. 1, 2017

  • Originally Published: February 1, 2017 4 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 26 through Jan. 17. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    Assault, Highway 69

    Injury accident, Horseshoe Lane

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Stolen vehicle, Saratoga Drive

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Lakeshore Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Assault, Civic Circle

    Assault, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Spouse Drive

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Assault, Highway 69

    Theft, Clear Sky Court

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Disorderly, Spouse Drive

    Burglary, Tani Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Assault, Civic Circle

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Disorderly, Music Mountain Lane

    Non-injury accident, Sundog Ranch Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Domestic, Tracy Drive

    Criminal damage, Sundog Ranch Road

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Assault, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Theft, Highway 69

    Non-injury accident, Highway 69

    Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Fight, Spouse Drive

    Burglary, Corrine Drive

    Disorderly, Florentine Road

    Injury accident, Highway 69

