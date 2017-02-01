Prescott Valley Police report, Feb. 1, 2017

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Dec. 26 through Jan. 17. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).
Assault, Highway 69
Injury accident, Horseshoe Lane
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Stolen vehicle, Saratoga Drive
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Civic Circle
Burglary, Lakeshore Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Assault, Civic Circle
Assault, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Spouse Drive
Burglary, Civic Circle
Assault, Highway 69
Theft, Clear Sky Court
Harassment, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Disorderly, Spouse Drive
Burglary, Tani Road
Fraud, Civic Circle
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Assault, Civic Circle
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Disorderly, Music Mountain Lane
Non-injury accident, Sundog Ranch Road
Theft, Civic Circle
Domestic, Tracy Drive
Criminal damage, Sundog Ranch Road
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Assault, Civic Circle
Burglary, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Theft, Highway 69
Non-injury accident, Highway 69
Non-injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Fight, Spouse Drive
Burglary, Corrine Drive
Disorderly, Florentine Road
Injury accident, Highway 69
