PV's vanishing crosswalks: Walkers can't find them, drivers can't see them

Prescott Valley resident Wendy LeRoy said she doesn’t feel safe crossing Robert Road every morning. The drivers don’t slow down and she ends up having to run across with her dogs, she said.

“It can be frightening. Even when they could see the crosswalk, people don’t stop,” LeRoy said. “When people see me walking across, I wonder if they’ll stop.”

Prescott Valley’s crosswalks are painted annually, said Prescott Valley Public Works Director Norm Davis, adding that some in high traffic areas, such as Glassford Hill Road, are painted twice a year. The annual striping is done in July with prior striping in the spring for the biannual roads, he said.

Some crosswalks, such as the ones by Mountain Valley Elementary School and on Dana Drive and Robert Road, are taken out because they were unneeded, Davis said, calling to attention the guidelines and processes the Arizona Department of Transportation uses for crosswalks. Legally, there are three or more crosswalks at every intersection whether or not they are marked or unmarked, according to the guidelines. However, marking the crosswalk is warranted if the length between intersections is at least 1,000 feet, there is a high pedestrian volume generator and if there is a reasonable demand by the pedestrians to cross within a concentrated area at least 400 feet from the nearest intersection.

“We don’t put crosswalks everywhere because people become blind to them,” Davis said, noting pedestrians should be aware of traffic and look for vehicle gaps even with marked crosswalks and that taking out crosswalks is actually part of the town’s street maintenance program. “We take out crosswalks that don’t meet the criteria anymore. Character of roads change.”

The crosswalk on Dana Drive and Robert Road was there for a long time until the town did improvements to Robert Road and finished a multi-use path that goes underneath the road and is accessible to those with disabilities, Davis said. As such, the character of the road changed, he said.

There is a science that goes into monitoring roads and crosswalks, Davis said. The public works department looks at the gaps, does traffic counts and does engineering to apply the science, he said.

LeRoy said she worries about kids crossing the road by the school where the crosswalk was taken out.

“Kids are daredevils. They’ll make a run for it between cars,” she said, bringing up when a child was hit at Dana Drive and Robert Road. “I think the woman was driving into the sun, so I’m not sure a visible crosswalk would have helped.”

There were three auto-pedestrian accidents in 2016, according to the Prescott Valley Police Department. One was a non-injury accident that occurred on the eastbound lane of highway 89A at Milepost 327 when a mirror collided with an outstretched hand. The other two were at the intersections of Nace Lane and Robert Road and at Sunset Lane and Glassford Hill Road. In all three cases, the pedestrian was at fault, wrote Community Service Officer Jerry Ferguson in an email.

A pedestrian can still cross the street even if the crosswalk is unmarked, but should do so with caution, Davis said.

“A painted crosswalk does not protect you from getting hit by a car,” he said.