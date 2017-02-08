$400,000 to plan water needs

Neil Wadsworth and the Prescott Valley Utilities Department are always looking forward with efforts to improve the town and maintain its water and sewer flow, said Prescott Valley Town Councilmember Marty Grossman, noting that the department is always doing updates to keep the models current.

Grossman’s comments came during a discussion on the council approving a Professional Services Agreement with CH2M Hill Engineers to provide design services for the Water and Sewer Model Update Project at the town council meeting on Thursday, Jan. 26. It’s a project that will take about 18 months to complete and cost about $395,502, said Wadsworth, Prescott Valley utilities director.

“We are funding this over a two year period of time, starting this year,” he said. “Signing this contract would obligate us to budget money next fiscal year, come July 1, for the remainder of this project. We have $200,000 in this year’s budget, we would need a similar amount next year as well.”

According to the Request for Council Action, the sewer and water models are used for generating a master plan, identifying future capital improvement projects and costs, assisting with developing the water capacity and wastewater charges, analyzing the ability of Prescott Valley’s systems to accept projects or developments that might not conform to previous planning efforts and evaluating fire flow requirements. The existing models were done between 2003 and 2005 and there is about 10 years worth of development that needs to be added in, Wadsworth said.

The project will start with data collection to facilitate updating the information in the current models with knowledge on land usage, water demands and sewer demands, he said.

It’s a great tool for the town in terms of planning for the future, said Councilmember Michael Whiting.

“I know we’ve had a model that we’re using now that we’ll update through this process that helps us determine what the water use is, demand, things of that sort,” Whiting said. “I think it’s really going to help relative to our blueprint for development … I think this’ll help us. it’s a great investment”

The council unanimously approved the agreement.