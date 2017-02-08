Cooking with Diane: Valentine’s Scones

Valentine's Scones is the Cooking with Diane recipe for Feb. 8, 2017.

Photo by Diane DeHamer.

Valentine's Scones is the Cooking with Diane recipe for Feb. 8, 2017.

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: February 8, 2017 4:26 a.m.

    • These scones are a fun Valentine treat to do with your kids or grandkids. They will enjoy making them and eating them. Have fun!

    Valentine Scones

    1 loaf of frozen Rhodes bread (thawed)

    1/2 cup sugar

    1/4 cup red sugar crystals

    2 tablespoons cinnamon

    Roll out the bread dough until thin (about 1/4-inch thick. Use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut out heart scones.

    In a skillet heat enough oil (about 1 inch) on medium heat, put heart cutouts in the oil cook until brown on both sides. Drain on paper towel.

    On a plate, mix the sugars and cinnamon together and roll the scones in the sugar immediately.

    Scones can also be drizzled with honey if preferred.

    More like this story




    MOST READ