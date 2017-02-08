Cooking with Diane: Valentine’s Scones

Photo by Diane DeHamer.
These scones are a fun Valentine treat to do with your kids or grandkids. They will enjoy making them and eating them. Have fun!
Valentine Scones
1 loaf of frozen Rhodes bread (thawed)
1/2 cup sugar
1/4 cup red sugar crystals
2 tablespoons cinnamon
Roll out the bread dough until thin (about 1/4-inch thick. Use a heart-shaped cookie cutter to cut out heart scones.
In a skillet heat enough oil (about 1 inch) on medium heat, put heart cutouts in the oil cook until brown on both sides. Drain on paper towel.
On a plate, mix the sugars and cinnamon together and roll the scones in the sugar immediately.
Scones can also be drizzled with honey if preferred.
