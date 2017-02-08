Prep Girls' Basketball: Flagstaff knocks out Bears in region semifinals

FLAGSTAFF — The second-seeded and 4A No. 4-ranked Flagstaff girls’ basketball team defeated Bradshaw Mountain, 46-25, in the Grand Canyon Region Tournament semifinals on Tuesday, Feb. 7, eliminating the Bears from league title contention.

Bradshaw senior guard Elah Alvis scored a team-high nine points. Mica Nellis followed with six points.

Flagstaff upped its record to 16-3 in power-point games, while Bradshaw dropped to 12-7.

The Bears, rated No. 11 in 4A, now must wait and see whether they can claim an at-large berth into the 16-team state tournament, which starts next Tuesday, Feb. 14.

The Arizona Interscholastic Association (AIA) will announce state playoff pairings beginning at 9:30 a.m. this Sunday, Feb. 12. Each of the eight region champions in 4A receive automatic state berths. The field’s eight remaining spots are at-large berths, based on a team’s final power-point ranking.

“Not sure about state,” Bradshaw coach Rick Haltom said. “We are hoping, but still not sure.”

Bradshaw’s last appearance at state came in 2014 when the Bears lost as a No. 15 seed to No. 18 seed Peoria, 46-44, at home.

