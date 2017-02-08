HUSD Student of the week, Feb. 8, 2017

Brandon Amaya, a fifth-grade student at Coyote Elementary School, has grown so much in such a short amount of time. He has worked hard on developing the self-motivation to be responsible in class and hold himself accountable for getting work turned in on time.

Due to his efforts, his teacher, Ms. Brittany Kominska, has seen significant improvements in test scores, quality of work and his overall attitude toward school.

He has been an absolute pleasure to be around and is someone that the other students are eager to work with. He truly embodies the 21st Century super skills that are aimed for at Coyote Springs Elementary School.

Brandon can be counted upon to be a great communicator, collaborator, critical thinker and all around team player. Not to mention, he can always be counted on to provide his teacher and fellow classmates a good laugh throughout the day! Fantastic job, Brandon!