Letter: Protect America

Editor:

Re: Ken Sain column (Feb. 1) “Kudos to those who stand up for others”

“Standing up for others” is a great header. It prepares the mind for a warm and welcome message; no question. As a person who has become a critical and cognitive reader – listener, I was prepared for your essay on our immigration and terrorist watch issue.

Mr. Sain chose to point out those innocent individuals who were harmed or at least inconvenienced by the executive order of President Trump.



The issue of this action being possibly unconstitutional is a stretch with the federal government being responsible for immigration and every elected official swearing to uphold the constitution and protecting citizens from all enemy’s foreign and domestic.

A ban on immigrants from Muslim countries was in place for those seeking migration from Iraq by President Obama in 2011 but there was no uproar by the media. And we all must keep in mind the Islamic terrorists were all Muslims who murdered thousands of people in Europe and thousands more in America.

We cannot “wait” until there is a strike and then effort on the “why” they acted as they did. We must be much more through in who is admitted to our country and as the first step in meeting the duty as President of the United States; President Trump has taken this necessary step.

So, before we can fully appreciate the “warm fuzzy’s” of welcoming people from other parts of the world, the freedom from potential harm must be addressed.

Tom Steele

Prescott Valley