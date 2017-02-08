Letter: Understanding money

Editor:

Money: People do not seem to understand what money is or represents. This is not taught in schools or discussed in the media. They talk about it and tell you how to count it and figure percentages but no one seems to want to explain it.

If people really understood MONEY places like Argentina would not be going through hyperinflation. Puerto Rico and Greece would not be on the verge of collapsing and Detroit would not have imploded as it did.

The recent vote to increase the minimum wage (thank you) will make me a lot of money and give me the opportunity to legally “steal” a couple of hundred thousand dollars from retired people’s bank accounts and retirement accounts and the States Retirement Fund. No one cares because these investments are “SAFE.” In the end, the government will be able to “steal” about $900 billion from the Social Security Trust Fund!

The hyperinflation in Argentina is like a dog chasing its tail. People want more pay, it takes more money to buy the things of value, therefore they want more pay to cover the extra cost (and a little more to get ahead), etc. Pretty soon the dog dies from exhaustion from chasing its tail.

Money does not have value it is only an instantaneous medium of exchange! It is the exchange of value that is important. A bushel of Corn can only feed so many people, it does not matter if it is $0.10 or $10,000 it will still only feed that many people. It is not the dollars that are exchanged, it is the value they represent and with inflation, they do not represent as much

I think the educational system needs to consider teaching what dollars are and how they work. A good discussion of this is more than can be done here.

Jay P. Hingst



Prescott Valley