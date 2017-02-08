Musician to perform at PV library

When he was just 21 years old, Marc Berger went with his friend on a summer adventure to see America, a spur of the moment trip that would change his life, he said.

“I got back to New York City and I knew my life had changed because all I wanted to do was get back out there,” he said, noting that for the next five summers he drove across the country to a mountainous or desert destination. “I became a very aggressive mountain climber, backpacker, so on. For five straight years, I drove across the country.”

A musician, Berger released an album called Ride in 2012. Containing music inspired by his love affair with the West, Berger will perform his album at the Prescott Valley Public Library at 7 p.m., on Tuesday, Feb. 14 in the Crystal Room.

Berger said he wrote all the songs, noting he drew from his experiences in the West differently for each of them. Further, the songs display the different perspective Berger has as an Easterner coming to the west, he said.

“If I grew up there, I would never have made this album because it would all be normal to me,” he said, adding he will also tell stories about his experiences as an outsider in the mountains and the desert and how those experiences informed the creation of his songs. “There’s an interesting storytelling aspect in addition to the music of the concert.”

At first, he wasn’t sure how Westerners would react to an Easterner coming out West and singing songs about the region, Berger said. However, after performing in numerous locations, such as Telluride, Colorado and Moab, Utah, he said they’ve gone fabulously, calling to attention how the audience gets involved by asking him questions that he’s happy to answer.

This will be his first time coming to this part of Arizona, Berger said, stating he also intends to go hiking in Sedona before performing the concert in Prescott Valley.

The show is free and there is no registration required. For questions, call 928-759-3040.