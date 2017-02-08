One man’s rant: On the road again

OK. This time we’re moving to Chino Valley. Really. We’d been attempting to sell our Paulden house since early October. I wrote an Oct. 26 column saying we’d already settled into our new Chino abode.

Our first buyer went south when their Calico cat took off with a Tabby of uncertain origins, rendering the buyers emotionally incapable of respecting the sales contract.

Then we had buyers who backed out of the sales agreement when their beloved Washington Redskins didn’t make it to the playoffs. Then there were the buyers who … but now we have a sales contract that will prevail.

Maybe.

If the planet Gronos coincides with Mentrom and the three orbiting satellites of Absablurt align perfectly in the New Moon phase, we’ll settle into the new digs by the time this column appears.

I’ve never been an expert on geography, but I know that Chino Valley is south of Paulden. That means it’s closer to the equator, right? I’ve heard that the weather warms as one moves closer to the equator. This is one global warming prediction that makes sense.

Since Chino Valley is at least 10 miles south of Paulden, my wife and I are looking forward to moving there and enjoying the “southern climes.” With suntan lotion and beach towels in hand, we’ll be like two lizards basking in the sun.

While not quite the tropics, I suspect that Chino folks will reflect the southern gentility that my wife tells me about. She’s from Virginia and loves to extoll the virtues of life in The South. I frequently remind her of her southern heritage when a minor domestic conflict erupts.

I’m from Ohio so I try to get the last word in with the comment, “Just remember who won The War!” Considering our North-South orientations, I think this is a clever retort. She does not.

This strategy doesn’t always conclude the conflict, but it’s interesting to witness her reaction. I can find entertainment in the most subtle of ways. Un-minor domestic disturbances are another matter. Since they don’t happen very often, I don’t have a strategy for managing them. But then, who does?

I do know that Chino citizens are friendly. One recent visit to town ended with, “Y’all come back soon, hear?” What congeniality! Or it could have been Mrs. Morris on Road 3 North screaming at her 11-year-old daughter, “Yahnell, git yer butt back soon, hear?”

Since we’re moving south, we’d like to find some nifty lakeside property. We had lakeside property here in Paulden last monsoon season until the pothole in front of the house dried up. Maybe the water in Chino will be a little more durable.

Aside from living in the South, we’re excited about moving to the Big City, too. Listen, Chino Valley is booming. Jed’s Sandwich Shop and Overflow Coffee have just expanded and Danny’s Fish and Chips is opening soon.

Commercial and residential building permits are up sharply and the Town has developed a comprehensive development plan for Community Center Park, not to mention that the whole place is going to POT!

But, we’re used to rapid municipal growth. In just one year, the Paulden downtown complex has tripled in size with the addition of Ace Hardware and our very own public library. It won’t be long before the two metropoli of Chino Valley and Paulden meet somewhere just north of Del Rio.

We love Paulden. It’s a wonderful place for space and neighbors who quickly become good friends. Even so, we’re looking forward to the Chino Valley chapter of our lives.

