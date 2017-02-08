Prescott Valley Police report, Feb. 8, 2017

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Jan. 30 through Feb. 17. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

Injury accident, Windsong Drive

Non-injury accident, Horizon Way

Injury accident, Highway 69

Fraud, Civic Circle

Criminal damage, Civic Circle

Non-injury accident, Robert Road

Domestic, Wren Drive

Criminal damage, Nace Lane

Fraud, Civic Circle

Injury accident, 2nd Street

Criminal damage, Market Street

Disorderly, Command Point Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Criminal damage, Robert Road

Fraud, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Bradshaw Mountain Road

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Fraud, Civic Circle

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Burglary, Truwood Drive

Theft, Dragoon Road

Theft, Civic Circle

Domestic, Madrid Street,

TGheft, Civic Circle

Stolen vehicle, Civic Circle

Criminal damage, Viewpoint Drive

Fraud, Civic Circle

Burglary, Jay Court

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Rosalie Road

Assault, Paseo Hermoso

Fraud, Civic Circle

Harassment, Civic Circle

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Tani Road

Reckless driver, Highway 69

Narcotics, Tapadero Drive

Burglary, Civic Circle

Theft, Highway 69