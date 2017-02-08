Prescott Valley Police report, Feb. 8, 2017

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Jan. 30 through Feb. 17. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).
Injury accident, Windsong Drive
Non-injury accident, Horizon Way
Injury accident, Highway 69
Fraud, Civic Circle
Criminal damage, Civic Circle
Non-injury accident, Robert Road
Domestic, Wren Drive
Criminal damage, Nace Lane
Fraud, Civic Circle
Injury accident, 2nd Street
Criminal damage, Market Street
Disorderly, Command Point Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Criminal damage, Robert Road
Fraud, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Bradshaw Mountain Road
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Fraud, Civic Circle
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Burglary, Truwood Drive
Theft, Dragoon Road
Theft, Civic Circle
Domestic, Madrid Street,
TGheft, Civic Circle
Stolen vehicle, Civic Circle
Criminal damage, Viewpoint Drive
Fraud, Civic Circle
Burglary, Jay Court
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Rosalie Road
Assault, Paseo Hermoso
Fraud, Civic Circle
Harassment, Civic Circle
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Tani Road
Reckless driver, Highway 69
Narcotics, Tapadero Drive
Burglary, Civic Circle
Theft, Highway 69
SUBMIT FEEDBACK