Prescott Valley Police report, Feb. 8, 2017

  • Originally Published: February 8, 2017 5:23 a.m.

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Jan. 30 through Feb. 17. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report. (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    Injury accident, Windsong Drive

    Non-injury accident, Horizon Way

    Injury accident, Highway 69

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Civic Circle

    Non-injury accident, Robert Road

    Domestic, Wren Drive

    Criminal damage, Nace Lane

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, 2nd Street

    Criminal damage, Market Street

    Disorderly, Command Point Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Criminal damage, Robert Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Bradshaw Mountain Road

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Burglary, Truwood Drive

    Theft, Dragoon Road

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Domestic, Madrid Street,

    TGheft, Civic Circle

    Stolen vehicle, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Viewpoint Drive

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Jay Court

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Rosalie Road

    Assault, Paseo Hermoso

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Harassment, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Tani Road

    Reckless driver, Highway 69

    Narcotics, Tapadero Drive

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Theft, Highway 69

