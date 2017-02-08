PV florists expect higher sales this Valentine’s Day

When it comes to Valentine’s Day, everyone has an ideal in mind, such as Madorie Dutra who said she would rather be doing anything other than working that day while Rihanna Leon said she’d like to spend the day relaxing at home.

Gary Michaud said the ideal Valentine’s Day for him and his wife would be spending it together as a couple.

“It’s the love thing,” he said. “Candles and dinner.”

In addition to all of that, Michaud said he likes to keep Valentine’s Day traditional, also mentioning chocolates and flowers as part of the perfect Valentine’s Day.

Flowers are a huge aspect to Valentine’s Day. For Feb. 14 alone, the amount of orders usually totals the number of flowers ordered in the entire month of July, said Rakini Chinery, owner of Allan’s Flowers, and Prescott Valley Florist.

Last year, there were 398 deliveries on Valentine’s Day, Chinery said.

“It was on a Sunday and that is traditionally the slowest day for florists,” she said. “This year, it’s on a Tuesday, so I would expect probably in the neighborhood of 25 to 30 percent more on top of that.”

Aside from the usual roses, other popular flowers for the big day include tulips and orchids, Chinery said, noting that lilies were a favorite at one point, but aren’t so much anymore.

Flowers are popular for Valentine’s Day because of their impermanence and the romantic extravagance, Chinery said.

“The flowers will last seven, 10 days and I think there’s something just really romantic about the gift of flowers,” she said. “They’re fragrant, beautiful, you can customize it to her favorite color.”

While Dutra said she didn’t really have a favorite flower for Valentine’s Day and would choose the typical rose as the ideal to get, Leon said the perfect flower to receive would be a white rose because that’s her favorite flower.

Tracey Michaud, Gary’s wife, said the ideal flower for her that day would be white carnations.