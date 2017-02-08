Safe schools a priority for Humboldt Unified School District

Humboldt Unified School District is fortunate to have a great relationship with the community’s first responders whether it’s the fire department, police department or sheriff’s department, said Superintendent Dan Streeter, citing a recent incident where Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip concerning aggressive social media comments from a Dewey-Humboldt resident living near Humboldt Elementary School as a perfect example.

“We had great communication with the sheriff’s department and really, they let us know that there was a situation in the neighborhood taking place and that we would want to go into what we call a lockout procedure,” Streeter said, noting the various responses the district has when faced with similar incidents. “Every incident is obviously unique and law enforcement does a tremendous job of letting us know what’s going on and that will determine if we need to be in a lockdown, a lockout, if we need to evacuate, whatever the case may be.”

The difference between a lockdown and a lockout is in the case of the former, the classroom is used as the safe place, Streeter said. The lights are turned off, the doors are locked and the teachers lock themselves and their students down in the classroom and school stops, he said. On the other hand, a lockout is used when the building itself serves as the protective space and there isn’t an immediate threat on campus but there is a potential threat in the area, Streeter said, stating the exterior doors are locked but business inside the building goes on as usual.

The safety of students and staff is a number one priority, Streeter said. As there are safety protocols in place for an outside incident, there are also student policies and procedures in place related to discipline when the incident comes from a student, he said.

“Our principals and our teachers, really all of our staff does a tremendous job at being visible and vigilant with that visibility on campus to make sure that there are no issues and incidents,” Streeter said.

So far this year, there have been three incidences, including when two students brought unloaded handguns onto the Bradshaw Mountain High School campus in August, said Prescott Valley Police Department School Resource Officer Tyler Brown.

Brown said he’s able to keep eyes on people as best as he can, but he’s one person and there’s about 1,600 students just at BMHs.

“Ultimately, I have to rely on the students themselves. I do a lot of interviews with students, formal and informal. I have a pretty good rapport with a lot of the student base,” he said, commenting that usually when something is discovered, it’s due to word of mouth. “One student will see another student that’s potentially got something, whether it be weapons, drugs, alcohol … Usually somebody else sees that and notifies a staff member or myself and then at that point in time we do follow-up and that’s when the things are located.”

The idea of not “ratting out” friends has become more popular with juveniles, Brown said. The solution to this is asking if the friend is doing something that could hurt other people, which the student says they never thought of it that way, he said.

“You have to construe it in a different manner in order to show them that you can’t always be absent with judgments,” Brown said.

When it comes to disciplinary action, HUSD has a discipline matrix that outlines the consequences of any infraction, Streeter said. The matrix is outlined in the student handbook.

For a violation of aggression, the matrix outlines the consequences of detention, in-school suspension, work detail, out-of-school suspension, discipline hearing and police referral. For things like arson, a chemical, biological or bomb threat, or weapons and other dangerous items, the consequences outlined are out-of-school suspension, discipline hearing and police referral.

Other violations for which consequences are outlined in the matrix include drugs and alcohol, harassment, theft, trespassing, the improper use or possession of technology, lying or forgery and violations of attendance or other school policies.

Brown said he feels that HUSD is safer than other school districts, mentioning he grew up the area as well as went to high schools in Tucson and has been to many areas in Arizona.

“As a whole, Prescott Valley and the Tri-City Area does have its issues, just like any other community. There will always be people that will commit crimes, unfortunately,” he said. “But I believe, based on interactions with students as well as the general populace, that we have it better off here than other areas.”