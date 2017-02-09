Prescott Valley births, Feb. 8, 2017

Birth announcements in the Feb. 8, 2017 edition of the Prescott Valley Tribune.

  • Originally Published: February 9, 2017 12:37 a.m.

    • Felicity Marie Jordan Bruce, a 6 lb., 5 oz. girl, was born Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Justyce Green and Andrew Bruce of Prescott Valley.

    Willow Leigh Chavoya-Galvan, a 6 lb., 15 oz., girl, was born Friday, Nov. 25, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Shelby Galvan of Prescott Valley.

    Cash Lee Cloin, an 8 lb., 2 oz., boy, was born Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Shelbi Thomas of Mayer.

    Julia Margaret Doyle, a 7 lb., 1 oz., girl, was born Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Brittany Ann and Samuel Trevor Doyle of Prescott Valley.

    Nataliah Grace Marie Looney-Munn, a 7 lb., 7 oz. girl, was born Monday, Jan. 20, 2017, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Dominique Looney and James Munn of Prescott Valley.

    Hannah Elizabeth Park, a 7 lb., 1 oz., girl, was born Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2016, at Scottsdale Osborn Medical Center to Neal and Robin Park of Gilbert.

    Grandparents, Jim and Pam Park of Prescott Valley.

    Jude Oliver Ramirez Zimmerman, a 7 lb., 15 oz., boy, was born Monday, Dec. 12, 2016, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center to Ana Ramirez Chavez and Dylan Zimmerman of Prescott Valley.

