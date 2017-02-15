Cooking with Diane: Huckleberry-Cheese Oatmeal Bars

Huckleberry-Cheese Oatmeal Bars is the Cooking with Diane recipe for Feb. 15, 2017.

Photo by Diane DeHamer.

Huckleberry-Cheese Oatmeal Bars is the Cooking with Diane recipe for Feb. 15, 2017.

By Diane DeHamer

  • Originally Published: February 15, 2017 4:15 a.m.

    • My sister-in-law in Washington sent me some huckleberry jam, so I decided to use some of it in this recipe. Everyone in your family will love this dessert, as you can use your own choice of jams.

    Huckleberry-Cheese Oatmeal Bars

    1/2 cup butter

    1/2 cup brown sugar

    1/3 cup white sugar

    1 cup flour

    1/4 teaspoon baking soda

    1/8 teaspoon salt

    1/2 teaspoon vanilla

    1 ¼ cup quick cooking oats

    1 cup huckleberry jam (blackberry or raspberry jam can also be used)

    1 egg

    1 8-ounce package cream cheese

    1 cup coconut

    In a bowl mix oats, flour, brown sugar, coconut, and butter until crumbly. Reserve 1 cup. Pat remaining mixture into a greased 9x13 pan. Bake 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Then remove from oven, let cool about 10 minutes.

    Spread 1 cup of jam over the baked crust.

    Mix 1/3 cup sugar, egg, vanilla, and soft cream cheese until smooth. Pour over the jam, then sprinkle remaining crumbles on top.

    Bake 25 minutes.

    More like this story




    MOST READ