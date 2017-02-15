Cooking with Diane: Huckleberry-Cheese Oatmeal Bars

Photo by Diane DeHamer.
My sister-in-law in Washington sent me some huckleberry jam, so I decided to use some of it in this recipe. Everyone in your family will love this dessert, as you can use your own choice of jams.
Huckleberry-Cheese Oatmeal Bars
1/2 cup butter
1/2 cup brown sugar
1/3 cup white sugar
1 cup flour
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/8 teaspoon salt
1/2 teaspoon vanilla
1 ¼ cup quick cooking oats
1 cup huckleberry jam (blackberry or raspberry jam can also be used)
1 egg
1 8-ounce package cream cheese
1 cup coconut
In a bowl mix oats, flour, brown sugar, coconut, and butter until crumbly. Reserve 1 cup. Pat remaining mixture into a greased 9x13 pan. Bake 15 minutes at 350 degrees. Then remove from oven, let cool about 10 minutes.
Spread 1 cup of jam over the baked crust.
Mix 1/3 cup sugar, egg, vanilla, and soft cream cheese until smooth. Pour over the jam, then sprinkle remaining crumbles on top.
Bake 25 minutes.
