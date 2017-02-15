HUSD Student of the Week, Feb. 15, 2017

Dillon

Dillon Wampler is the Mountain View Elementary School Outstanding Student.

Dillon has been at Mountain View since kindergarten and is an outstanding student all around. He excels in everything he does in academics and on the football field.



He definitely shows growling great behavior as a student with a kind heart. One of his sixth grade teachers stated that, “Dillon is a helpful young man, who goes out of his way to make certain that all of his schoolmates are included and listened to.”



As his principal, I am in awe of a sixth grader who attends every PTA parent meeting, giving input into ways to help his school and the students. His ideas reflect a genuine interest in Mountain View.



He is presently in our gifted program and will be heading to the Challenger Space Center this spring. He loves science and math, especially math, because it is complex and fun. In his spare time he likes to do experiments at home proving his love of science and math. During our Lego League competition, Dillon was a vital member keeping everyone focused on the outcome.