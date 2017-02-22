Big Bug News in Brief

Special events

Produce will be available at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive on Feb. 23. Sign-up starts at 7 a.m. and the DOORS CLOSE at 9 a.m.

Craft Day — starting at 10 a.m. on Feb. 24 (last Friday of each month) at the Community Center will be craft day. Projects range from making decorations for the next event to making individual items for your home, or ornaments for the junction tree. Please, age 10 and older.

Formal Night — Planners are working hard to create a formal dance at the Center on March 4. Dress up or not, the dinner-dance will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with pork tenderloin dinner for $5 per person. Salad bar available for $1 more.

March 18 is Breakfast at the Center along with the Community Yard Sale.

So come for breakfast and browse the yard/craft tables. Breakkfast is 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. and lunch from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Yard sale is 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Wildman Phil returns to Cordes Lakes Community Cener, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, on April 1st. Fried chicken dinner from 4 to 5:30 p.m. with the show starting at 6 p.m. Cost is $6 per person. If you want to see the show only, cost is $3 per person.

Weekly events

Bingo is held every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5 p.m. with sandwiches and snacks available.

TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) is held weekly on Fridays at 20049 E. Club Lane. Weigh-in is at 8:45 a.m., with meetings starting at 9 a.m.

The Tuesday Planning Committee meets at 9 a.m. every Tuesday. Meetings are open to everyone to present their ideas and to help with fundraising. This is also the time to present your fundraising information.

to be placed on the published Community Events list.

Boy Scouts and Cub Scouts meed at the church at 17330 E. Mule Deer Drive in Spring Valley every Wednesday at 6 p.m. Scouts learn new skills by earning badges, enjoy camping, hiking, and much more. Contact Garrison Russell at 702-439-7316 for more information or to join.

Young Lives meets at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, 16357 S. Cordes Lakes Drive, Monday at 7 p.m.

Big Bug Charity Quilters meet every Monday at the Mayer Senior Center, 10051 Miami, from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Beading is held Wednesdays at 12:30 p.m. Call MOW at 928-632-7511 for more information.

MOPS meets the first and third Friday at the Mayer Community Church, 10001 Fifth Street in Mayer.

Knit & Crochet meets on Thursdays at 9:30 a.m. at Flour Stone Bakery in Mayer. This is for everyone, beginners and advanced. Bring your own project and supplies, help is here.

Monthly events

Big Bug Gem & Mineral Club holds their outings on the third Monday of the month with meetings held the following Tuesday at 7 p.m. at various members’ homes. Contact Ken Dunham at 928-899-6810 for more information. Meetings are held at member’s homes and varies by month.

Mayer Fire has its open board meetings on the third Wednesday of the month at 5 p.m. at the main location at 11975 South Highway 69.

American Legion meets on the third Friday of the month at 1 p.m. in the Conference Room at the 50s Backseat Diner, 19780 Hitching Post Way. Call Caroline at 928-632-7819 for information.

or to join.

Craft Day — The 4th Friday of each month at 10 a.m. at the Community Center. Various crafts will be used for decorations, household helps, etc.