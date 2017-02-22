One man's rant: These ARE your grandfather's movers

I hear of a new moving company in the area called Mature Movers. It offers more than 50 years of experience … per employee. I suppose there’s something to be said for having been there and done that before, but since these employees average 76 years of age, there has to be a downside to this whole thing.

Most household moves take five to nine days depending on doctors’ appointments and afternoon naps. You might notice some prune juice stains on the carpets, but vigorous rubbing with lemon juice should alleviate the problem.

The pervasive odor of lemons may also work well to combat the pervasive odor of Bengay and some other unidentified odors in and around the work area.

While Mature Movers are really, really inexpensive, they have a lifting limit of 27 pounds. All you have to do is apportion everything you own into boxes of up to, uh, 27 pounds. These guys are great moving cereal boxes.

To heft furniture, Mature Movers dispatches its special squad of Immature Movers who average only around 66 years of age. Seven or eight of these fellows can hustle an Easy Boy recliner into the truck in fewer than two hours, no sweat.

Mature Movers don’t take smoke breaks. They will, however, set up an emergency medical supply base camp in your front yard consisting of cervical traction devices, oxygen bottles, arthritis pads, foot alignment socks, shoulder packs, a portable steam system to melt away aches and pains, several boxes of ointments and unguents and a full load of Boost nutritional drinks.

Oh, and there are some forms to fill out. Form 8514S, once completed, says you won’t sue if lemon juice doesn’t remove all the carpet stains you may find. Form 1348A says you may be liable for any emergency ambulance calls.

Be sure to read the small print. On both sides. Be sure you sign form 809D. This delightful little paper protects you in case someone’s dentures fall into the garbage disposal and gum up the works. Hey, it pays to be careful.

There is one more thing. To save on vehicle insurance, the company drives a fleet of moving vans manufactured before 1953. Since the shock absorbers are big-time worn out, Mature Movers does not guarantee the safe transport of delicate china, porcelain doll collections or Al Jolson 78 rpm phonograph records. See form 9513B.

If Mature Movers aren’t the fastest runners on the track, they do come cheap. Let’s face it, at the age of 76, you don’t need to make a lot of money working.

Most of these guys get their Social Security checks and some even receive a monthly pension payment from the National Association of Professional Pet Sitters. After all those years of baby sitting Buffy, Curdles and Fluffy, this moving gig gives them a chance to blow off some steam!

By hiring Mature Movers and Immature Movers, you keep these oldsters off the street and engaged in activities that actually might benefit someone; such as you and your family. Would you rather they sat home staring at the drapes?

As reported in a recent column, my wife and I have just relocated to Chino Valley from Paulden. You may be familiar with Paulden, it’s frequently called the Gateway to Ash Fork.

Anyway, we used guys from the Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority. These are the guys who fight fires when necessary and move furniture and household goods during their down times. They were fantastic: they were fast, careful and affordable. And they didn’t leave any stains on the carpet!

To comment on this column, email wilaugust46@gmail.com.