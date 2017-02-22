Cordes Lakes Community Center gets sweet

Taco Tuesday is usually a busy time at the Cordes Lakes Community Center, but when you add the sweetheart backdrop so Valentine’s Day pictures can be made, and a special Bingo game for the large box of chocolates, many sweethearts attend.

The tacos are always good, whether hard or soft shell, chicken or beef, they are made to please any taste.



The picture background was made with care so couples or families could have the special background for the pictures. Patricia and Warren Bolton took advantage of this as he wrapped his arm around his sweetheart. But the big draw was the special game of bingo for the big box of chocolates, won by Jeannette Chapman. Everyone that attended the event was a winner.