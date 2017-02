There is always a friendly group with lots of prizes and raffles at the Mayer Area Meals On Wheels luncheons, but for Valentine’s Day they try harder.

There were many sweethearts enjoying lunch, followed by the door prize won by Cyndy Longo.



The raffle, $50 in gas cards, was won by Betty Daugherty.

Betty must have Lady Luck riding on her shoulder, as she is often the winner at Meals on Wheels.



But those enjoying lunch are winners also, as they get a great meal and a good price.