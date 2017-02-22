Prescott Valley in Brief: Week of Feb. 22

Doing historical research

Parker Anderson, author of local history books, will detail the methods of historical research at the monthly Professional Writers of Prescott meeting from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room.

Questions Anderson will answer include how much leeway is acceptable to accuracy in fiction, what solid, reliable sources of research are, the pros and cons of using firsthand anecdotal information and how one goes about interviewing locals.

For more information, call 928-759-3036.

Photography group meets

The Prescott Photography Group has its monthly meeting from 9 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 4, in the Prescott Valley Public Library Crystal Room.

This month’s speaker is George Konizer, speaking on “Rectangles and Spirals: Secrets in Plain Sight,” focusing on the discovery, relationship, use in art, architecture and nature of the golden rectangle and golden spiral.

For more information, call 928-759-6169.

Teens get creative for Tech Week

Teenagers can explore, learn and create in the Prescott Valley Public Library’s Open Maker Lab during Teen Tech Week from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, in the Digital Media Lab.

Here, teens can learn about different types of maker materials and create new projects.

For more information, call Shelbie Marks at 928-759-3038.

NAZ Suns return

The Northern Arizona Suns are taking on the Windy City Bulls at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Prescott Valley Event Center. They are also playing the Los Angeles D-Fenders at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, and the Raptors 905 at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1.

Standard tickets are $28 for sideline Center, $19 for sideline corner and $9 for endzones.

College and military tickets are $21 for sideline center, $11 for sideline corner and $8 for endzones.

State titles at the Event Center

The 2A and 1A state high school basketball tournaments for boys and girls semifinals are scheduled to take place Friday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, Feb. 25, throughout the day at the Prescott Valley Event Center.

Single ticket entry is $5 for students and $10 for adults, with children 5 and younger free.

For tournament brackets, visit aia365.com/brackets.

Town looking for artists

The Town of Prescott Valley Arts and Culture Commission is seeking applicants for its 2017 Art at the Center program, a free opportunity for artists to showcase their durable outdoor sculptures on the Civic Center grounds.

Applications are open through Thursday, March 30, and are available online at www.pvaz.net or by contacting the Parks and Recreation Department at 928-759-3090.

Meetings in Dewey-Humboldt

There are two meetings taking place in Dewey-Humboldt this week:

A Men’s AA Meeting from 7 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Kate Garber Activity Center.

An Open Space and Trails Committee Meeting from 3:30 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, March 1, at the Town Hall Council Chambers.

Town looking for volunteers

The Town of Prescott Valley is accepting applications from area residents to serve on the Arts and Culture Commission.



This commission serves in an advisory capacity to the Town Council on matters pertaining to the visual and performing arts and culture within Prescott Valley. This is a volunteer position by appointment of the Town Council, requiring some experience and knowledge of the arts and culture. First priority for membership is given to those who live and reside within the Prescott Valley town limits; however, persons residing outside of the town limits who are uniquely qualified for membership may be considered for appointment.

Applications are available at the Town Manager’s Office, on the fourth floor of the Civic Center at 7501 E. Civic Circle, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Applications will be accepted until the position is filled.

Hear about forest restoration

Prescott National Forest (PNF) officials will host a public meeting to share information and accept public input on the proposed Chino Valley Landscape Restoration Project from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 23, at the Chino Valley Senior Center, 1021 Butterfield Rd., Chino Valley. This meeting is part of the Chino Landscape Restoration Project 30 day scoping period, which ends March 1

PNF proposes the Restoration Project to improve wildlife habitat and watershed conditions on the Chino Valley Ranger District. The project area encompasses about 484,000 acres in the northern part of the PNF, and includes grasslands, chaparral, piñon-juniper, and ponderosa pine vegetation types.

The purpose of the public meeting is to provide information about the project’s purpose, activities, and location; to solicit public input; and to answer questions.

A thorough description of the proposal, alternatives, and analysis of the effects of each alternative will be documented in the project’s Environmental Analysis. You can view project information and documents online as they become available at http://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=45619.

For more information, contact Christopher Brown at (928) 443-8218 or christopherjbrown@fs.fed.us.

Free day at Prescott National Forest sites

In celebration of President’s Day, Prescott National Forest (PNF) will waive the $5 fee at all day-use recreation sites across the forest Monday, Feb. 20. This program is in cooperation with other federal land management agencies under the Federal Lands Recreation Enhancement Act.

The sites include Lynx Lake Recreation Area, Granite Basin Recreation Area, Thumb Butte, Groom Creek Nature Trail, Hayfield Draw and Alto Pit day use areas. The waiver does not apply to overnight campgrounds, group use fees or fees charged by concession-operated facilities.

This year’s remaining fee-free days are:

▶ June 11 — National Get Outdoors Day, a day when federal agencies, nonprofit organizations and the recreation industry encourages healthy, outdoor activities.

▶ Sept. 30 — National Public Lands Day, the nation’s largest single-day volunteer effort in support of public lands.

▶ Nov. 11 — Veterans Day, commemorates the end of World War 1 and pays tribute to all military heroes past and present.

Fees are waived generally for day-use areas, such as picnic grounds, developed trailheads and destination visitor centers.

Concessionaire operated sites may be included in the waiver if the permit holder wishes to participate. Contact your local national forest or grassland to learn if your destination requires a fee.