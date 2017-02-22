Prescott Valley Police report, Feb. 22, 2017

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Feb. 13 through Feb. 17. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report.

(Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

This week’s report is shorter than usual because it was sent early because of the President’s Day holiday.

Burglary, Civic Circle

Fraud, Civic Circle

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

Criminal damage, Manley Drive

Injury accident, Sommer Drive

Burglary, Civic Circle

Assault, Civic Circle

Burglary, Civic Circle

Theft, Glassford Hill Road

Fraud, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Robert Road

Theft, Scenic Way

Non-injury accident, Robert Road

Theft, Pav Way

Theft, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

Burglary, Las Palmas Drive

Harassment, Market Street

Harassment, Copper Hill Drive

Theft, Civic Circle

Fraud, Civic Circle

Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

Injury accident, Whipsaw Circle

Harassment, Civic Circle