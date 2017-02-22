Prescott Valley Police report, Feb. 22, 2017

The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Feb. 13 through Feb. 17. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report.
(Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).
This week’s report is shorter than usual because it was sent early because of the President’s Day holiday.
Burglary, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle
Criminal damage, Manley Drive
Injury accident, Sommer Drive
Burglary, Civic Circle
Assault, Civic Circle
Burglary, Civic Circle
Theft, Glassford Hill Road
Fraud, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Robert Road
Theft, Scenic Way
Non-injury accident, Robert Road
Theft, Pav Way
Theft, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road
Burglary, Las Palmas Drive
Harassment, Market Street
Harassment, Copper Hill Drive
Theft, Civic Circle
Fraud, Civic Circle
Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle
Injury accident, Whipsaw Circle
Harassment, Civic Circle
