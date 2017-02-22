Prescott Valley Police report, Feb. 22, 2017

    • The Prescott Valley Police Department has provided this accounting of police calls from Feb. 13 through Feb. 17. Prescott Valley Police do not report cases that are considered active investigations, so this is not a complete report.

    (Calls listed at Civic Circle are usually reports filed at the police department offices).

    This week’s report is shorter than usual because it was sent early because of the President’s Day holiday.

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

    Criminal damage, Manley Drive

    Injury accident, Sommer Drive

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Assault, Civic Circle

    Burglary, Civic Circle

    Theft, Glassford Hill Road

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Robert Road

    Theft, Scenic Way

    Non-injury accident, Robert Road

    Theft, Pav Way

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Glassford Hill Road

    Burglary, Las Palmas Drive

    Harassment, Market Street

    Harassment, Copper Hill Drive

    Theft, Civic Circle

    Fraud, Civic Circle

    Non-injury, hit-and-run accident, Civic Circle

    Injury accident, Whipsaw Circle

    Harassment, Civic Circle

