PV couple are new to running things, but have 30 years experience

As a union journeyman for more than 30 years, Bill Srock said he is certified in heating, cooling, electrical, plumbing and gas piping. In January, he and his wife Patty opened Wolverine Home & Property Inspections, LLC.

“I have a small pension, so I’m not allowed to use that experience to work for anybody,” Srock said. “So I’m going to use it this way to help people out. We figured this would be a good place to use it.”

The two of them took their 401k and figured they would get a better return on it by using it to build a business, he said, stating they would eventually make that money back.

Having just recently opened, it’s been a bit of a challenge to get their name out there, Patty said, noting that they don’t have a store front and their clientele doesn’t come back every week. However, the people they do business with can refer them to other people so it’s all about building confidence, a loyal customer base, good referrals and working well with Realtors, she said.

“You have to work with the buyer, the seller, the Realtor,” Srock said. “They all have different agendas, but the same goal to make this real estate transaction close.”

The two of them may not have had a large number of property inspections in the last month, but the experience he brings to the jobs resulted in clients that loved and commended them, Srock said, mentioning he passed his state certification test on the first try, something that normally never happens.

When inspecting a home, Srock said he looks for any kind of problem area that might become a bigger problem or if there’s a definite wiring, breaker or possible overheating issues. There’s also checking to make sure windows are tamper-proof and if there are roof leaks in the attic, he said.

“Water’s the number one killer of homes,” Srock said, commenting he starts with the roof and works his way down. “Make sure if you’re going to be a buyer, you know what you’re buying.”

The company has other options rather than full property inspections as well, Patty said, bringing up the peace of mind inspections, which debuted at the Pronghorn Ranch Home & Garden Show on Saturday, Feb. 18. If a person’s been in their home for a few years, they may not be able to or want to check their attic, wiring, heating or cooling, so they would do a smaller version of an inspection to catch small problems before they become big problems, she said.

Srock said he believes he can do the community of Prescott Valley a big favor with Wolverine Home & Property Inspections.

“If you’re buying a home, you want to know what you’re buying,” he said. “We’re going to let you know what’s wrong with your house without making it so scary.”

Looking ahead, Srock said he has the goal of being able to start hiring guys that know what they’re doing after he approves them as well as be able to do inspections in other states. As a whole, the hope is to build the business up and get it going with honesty and integrity, he said.