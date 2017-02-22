PV may give up a public access channel

About every decade or so, the Town of Prescott Valley has an agreement it renews with CableOne to operate within the town, letting the company use the town right-of-ways and work within the town to provide their services, said Deputy Town Manager Ryan Judy, noting that about 10 years ago, the town decided to split off the public access portion of its programming to a separate channel, channel 65.

“The town didn’t want to be in the position to have to moderate what kind of content the public brought forth to our channel,” he said, stating that at the time, the license fee was increased from 3 to 5 percent and took 20 percent of that revenue to pay for Prescott Community Access Channel to run that channel.

“For the past 10 years, a lot has changed in the media world. We feel at this time that there’s not really a need to provide that kind of a service anymore. There’s many, many platforms where people can get their message out.”

The agreement expires in April of this year and the proposition is to let it expire, Judy said. Further, the legal department believes that if a channel is being taken away from the cable menu, then the license fee needs to be reduced, he said. The town will come back to renew the license with CableOne in a month and staff will propose reducing it, which CableOne will pass onto their customers, Judy said.

Councilmember Michael Whiting said he produces some shows as part of United Way and the civic organization and sees where the channel is capable of carrying on without the support of Prescott Valley.

“I’m looking forward to them changing with the times as well,” he said.

There is a lot of duplication with the channel, too, Judy said, commenting that many programs on Channel 65 the town already runs on its own channel, Channel 56. Also, CableOne upgraded to a digital platform last year and the entire area already receives Prescott’s Community Access Channel, making it so that Prescott Valley is receiving the same program three times in some cases.

That duplication in itself is enough reason to take action, said Councilmember Lora Lee Nye.