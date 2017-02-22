PV targets underage drinking

In the past, Barefoot Bob’s Billiards Manager Hayley Vanzant said she’s worked at bars where the police have performed sting operations, but has never had such a thing happen at Barefoot Bob’s.

“Our bartenders enforce the laws, they’re very diligent about checking IDs,” she said. “If we’re really trying to do our job, what’s to say they need to do that?”

Though it’s not an issue at Barefoot Bob’s Billiards, the Prescott Valley Police Department works to ensure convenience stores and other establishments aren’t selling liquor to minors. As such, PVPD utilizes students in the Explorer program for the Covert Underage Buyer (CUB) program, said PVPD officer Tony Lawrence.

They’ll take students with a state identification and give them a PowerPoint presentation followed by plainclothes officers going with them into the establishment, watching them attempt to purchase alcohol, he said.

“They’re told to be completely honest with the clerk. If the clerk asks for their ID, give them their true ID, if they clerk asks how old they are, they’re to tell the clerk exactly how old they are. They’re not to engage the clerk in conversation, try to confuse them, they’re not even supposed to attempt to check out if it’s super busy, they’re not to look older than what they are because everyday appearance is what we want them to do,” Lawrence said, stating that the first time they did this, there was a 33 percent failure rate in the tri-city area with an 8 percent failure rate during the next two times later in the year. “Our goal in the end is to have zero failures … the more we do it, the more the public is aware of it.”

The Arizona Department of Liquor Licenses and Control is advised of who fails, Lawrence said. For failures, there is the potential of a criminal fine for the clerk and a civil fine for the establishment and if multiple civil fines are received, it could mean losing a liquor license, he said.

Yet, not every person who is underage and attempting to purchase alcohol is taking part in the CUB program and some attempt to do so with fake IDs. Bar owners and store clerks have yearly trainings with liquor control and are given classes on how to recognize fake IDs, Lawrence said, noting they also keep a log for questionable IDs. Further, next to the point of sale, there is a reference clerks can turn to with the accepted forms of identification, said PVPD Deputy Chief James Edelstein. Another available tool is a mechanism that can identify if a swiped ID is fake, he said.

Though she works the day shift and doesn’t deal with minors coming in and attempting to purchase alcohol, if someone were to come that clearly looks young, Vanzant said she always checks the ID against the reference.

“We can make sure it’s one that they accept,” she said, also remarking that fake IDs can be identified by feeling the texture, checking the flimsiness and looking for the holograms. “We look for all of that.”



Juvenile offenders found guilty of a liquor law violation or driving under the influence (DUI) are mandated by the courts to attend a victim impact panel, a two-hour PowerPoint presentation about the causes and outcomes of a DUI, Lawrence said, adding that parents worried their child has a drinking problem are invited to attend with the $20 waived. Various guest speakers will also tell of how they were impacted or how their life was altered by a DUI or someone they were with who received one, he said. Further, PVPD is working to isolate the CUB details to where a complaint from a parent or underage drinker has been received as it provides more strength to test those places, Lawrence said.

“We encourage the public if they’re aware of locations that are selling to underage drinkers or even serving at bars people that aren’t of age, to report those things,” PVPD Deputy Chief James Edelstein said. “They can report with their name if they want to, they can report them anonymously, they can report them through dispatch at 928-772-9267 and they can also report them to silent witness.”

Vanzant said she’s always desired a good relationship with the police department. They’re just trying to do their job, she said.

“We obviously want to be on their side and we want them on our side,” she said. “We’re just trying to run a fun … good place where people can let loose a little bit. Everywhere, you’re going to have an incident every now and then, but we try our hardest to prevent that. Recently, we’ve upped our security for reasons of checking IDs and keeping the peace.”

When PVPD officers go into bars or restaurants for a “bar check,” the goal is to develop and maintain the department’s relationship with town business owners as well as making sure they know who to speak with when something does happen, Edelstein said, bringing up reaching out with local bars for education with the Safe Bar Alliance, a nonprofit organization with the goal to educate bartenders and servers on the signs of domestic violence.

“There’s definitely a link between alcohol and domestic violence and some of the domestic incidents we respond to at homes started at the bar,” he said. “Educating those waitresses and waiters and bartenders about what that looks like can sometimes prevent those things from escalating.”

Another campaign PVPD has, which recently started, is Know Your Limit, an effort by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, Edelstein said. the goal is to educate and urge young drinkers between the ages of 21 and 25 to know their alcohol limits and stay within them he said, commenting one challenge the department has especially with younger drinkers is binge drinking. Not only is it detrimental to one’s health, but it could potentially end up in a drunk driving situation or other alcohol fueled criminal violation, he said.

Officers will set up a booth outside an establishment and as groups of people exit, they will ask if the people want to know how intoxicated they are, Lawrence said. Such campaigns have been done in other places and the citizens enjoy it, he said.

“They like having the knowledge, they like knowing ‘hey, I had two drinks tonight, I’m still under legal limit, I’m good to drive.’ That way, they have that confidence next time they go drinking they can have two and safely make it home,” he said, mentioning it also works the other way around with someone who possibly had four drinks realizing they’re too intoxicated to drive home. “We’re going to mainly try to focus on the busier bars, just the foot traffic and I think it will run rather well.”

Still, there will be people who drive under the influence and catching those who do is one of the biggest things PVPD does, Edelstein said. Every year, the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety gives the department funds so it can staff extra duty patrols where officers go out with the sole intent of finding and arresting impaired drivers and making streets safer, he said.

However, when it comes down to it, PVPD works to make itself available to the public to prevent incidences and educate the public rather than simply enforce the laws,” Edelstein said.

“It’s always better to prevent these kinds of things from happening,” he said. “If we can convince just one drinker that’s out there that would otherwise get behind the wheel to take a taxi or find a safer means to get home, we’ll do everything we can.”