Raptors visit Spring Valley

The Spring Valley Homeowners Association hosted the Chino Valley Raptors at their meeting Tuesday, Feb. 14. The raptors were brought out one at a time and their habits and habitats were explained. There was interaction with the audience as the raptors were transported throughout the room so everyone got a good look— and pictures — of the birds.

When those in the audience were willing, they were gloved and the hawk was freed to fly across the room to land on their gloved hand. It was explained that the birds are gentle and the glove is not necessarily for protection, but to give the birds a better landing surface for better grip. It was quite an experience to be this close to these raptors and to see the details of their feathers, beaks and eyes.

We enjoyed the barn owl, kestrel, Swainson’s hawk, and the Harris hawk.