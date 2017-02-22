Student of the Week: Ellie Krafft

Ellie Krafft is one of those students at Liberty Traditional School who does not draw attention to herself. She enjoys school, ALWAYS does her best, and truly takes the time to engage herself in the learning process.

Her grades consistently keep her on the honor roll and her commitment to both school and community ensures that she always earns an “outstanding” citizenship grade as well.

All three of Ellie’s teachers have nothing but glowing reports when it comes to her.

▶ Ellie shows a desire to learn and perform well by asking questions and actively participating in class. She is also extremely polite and responsible.

▶ Ellie is one of those kids who doesn’t say much, but “beams” quietly and does everything she’s supposed to. Cooperative, sweet, the other kids like her because she looks for ways to be kind to everyone.

▶ She is an amazing, young lady. She works hard in class, always does her best, is honest, always helpful to others and plays multiple instruments. Ellie shows amazing integrity not often seen in someone of her age. She always has a smile on her face. She is a bright spot in my classroom and I am glad to have her as one of my students.

We are thrilled to claim Ellie as one of our own. We’re proud of her current accomplishments and look forward to watching her future successes!